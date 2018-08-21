Prof Gill pitted against Prof Goswamy, 41 candidates in the fray

THE CENTRAL university status for Panjab University will be a major thrust area for the two groups, Yograj-Amrinder and Rajesh Gill-JK Goswamy, contesting the election of the Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) on Tuesday.

Prof Rajesh Gill from the department of sociology, who was the PUTA president last year, is contesting once again for the presidential post and is pitched against Prof Yograj Angrish from the department of Punjabi. Prof J K Goswamy from University Institute Engineering and Technology (UIET), who was the secretary in 2017, will also be contesting for the same post against Prof Amrinder Pal Singh of UIET. As many as 41 candidates are in the fray to contest the elections for executive posts such as president, vice-president, secretary, joint secretary and treasurer.

Last year, Prof Gill was supported by a group against former Vice-Chancellor Arun Kumar Grover. This year, so far, the two groups have expressed confidence in the change of guard. The Yograj-Amrinder group, in its mission statement, has mentioned that it was “opposed to the misuse of the PUTA platform to settle personal scores” and has promised to restore the “dignity” of university teachers.

With regard to governance reforms, it has also claimed that the outgoing PUTA did not use governance reforms draft as an opportunity to raise their voice for enhancing PU faculty and participation in the Senate and Syndicate. The group has also alleged that the previous PUTA was hesitant to call a general body meeting on the issue and tried diluting the essence of the reforms. In May, at a general body meeting of the PUTA, Prof Gill had called for an open debate among all the stakeholders of PU to begin a democratic dialogue over the nature of governance reforms and the recommendations.

The teachers’ body had claimed that the suggested reforms in the V-C’s affidavit will choke the freedom of speech and democratic system of government enshrined in the PU Calendar. This time, too, Prof Gill stated that her group was committed to governance reforms and will stand by the resolutions passed in May. The groups will also focus on the early implementation of the 7th Pay Commission and resolve the issue of PhD increments that many faculty members were deprived of due to unnecessary audit objections.

Not only this, both the groups have vowed to fight for better housing for teachers. The Yograj-Amrinder group has accused the previous PUTA of a “lackadaisical approach” in dealing with Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) promotions. Among the major achievements of the incumbent PUTA executive was the approval of 300 days of earned leave for encashment and grant of pension. In response to the controversy of the governance reforms, the PUTA held a general body meeting on May 11 to seek inputs from the faculty and former office-bearers of the PUTA.

It also endorsed the need for governance reforms, insisting on placing all the reports in the public domain for an open dialogue among all stakeholders so as to promote the democratic ethos of the university.

