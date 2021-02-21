Chandigarh: Prof BK Sharma, former PGI director, passes away

Born in 1937, Professor Sharma did his early schooling in Amritsar and had a brilliant undergraduate and postgraduate academic record at Amritsar Medical College. (Express Archives)

Professor B K Sharma, former Director of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh, passed away on February 19.

He joined PGIMER in 1967 as a lecturer and became head of Department of Internal Medicine and subsequently director of PGIMER.

Professor Sharma, whose areas of expertise included hypertension and Takayasu Arteritis, had the unique qualities of a great teacher, an excellent clinician, and, above all, a good human being.

The professor taught a generation of doctors, treated thousands of patients, was a great researcher, and was known for his extraordinary ability to diagnose and treat difficult cases.

Professor Sharma was fondly called a Doyen in Medicine. He will be missed by his students and patients. He is survived by his wife, Professor Saroj Sharma, a microbiologist, and their two children.