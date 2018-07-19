Produce class XII certificate: Punjab and Haryana HC to rape victim

The victim in her plea before the High Court has also alleged that she was also raped in Srinagar by the boy and his relatives when she went there in May 2017. (Representational Image) The victim in her plea before the High Court has also alleged that she was also raped in Srinagar by the boy and his relatives when she went there in May 2017. (Representational Image)

THE PUNJAB and Haryana High Court on Wednesday asked a rape victim, who has alleged that she was raped by a Srinagar boy last year, to produce her class XII certificate and the copy of chargesheet presented before the trial court by the police.

The hearing in the case was deferred for September 12. Earlier, the victim had been allegedly attacked in June by two unknown persons who had thrown some acidic substance on her. However, doctors had not found any burn marks on her face or eyes after the attack.

“Let the petitioner place on record copy of Board’s Certificate of 10+2 standard and copy of challan as well as zimni orders,” Justice Anita Chuadhry said in the order. The victim is seeking a CBI probe into the case.

The High Court on Thursday asked her to approach the trial court regarding the attack. According to her counsel, the 18-year-old had been raped by the accused last year in Chandigarh. The accused and the victim had come in contact through Facebook and she was allegedly raped by the Srinagar youth on pretext of marriage.

The victim in her plea before the High Court has also alleged that she was also raped in Srinagar by the boy and his relatives when she went there in May 2017. She had gone to Srinagar because the accused would allegedly blackmail her over some of her objectionable photographs.

A case was registered in the case in July 2017 by the Sector 34 police station. The accused is on bail.

