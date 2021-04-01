For procured crop, Haryana farmers to get payment in 3 days or 9% interest for delay

With Rabi procurement season set to kick off Thursday, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar has announced that the government will release payment to farmers for their procured produce within 48 hours. He added that banks will be given another 24-hour cushion to credit it directly to the farmers’ verified accounts. The entire process will take 3 days or 72 hours, after which the farmer will be paid interest in case of delay in clearing the payment. The CM announced that “this time about 9 per cent interest (bank rate plus one percent) would be paid to the farmers if their payments are delayed”.

Khattar also announced a major relief in outstanding payment of interest and penalties for arhtiyas. According to the CM, arhtiyas will be extended a 40 per cent interest waiver on default amount and 100 per cent waiver of penal interest.

Meanwhile in a bid to ensure that there is no delay in payments to be made to farmers during the Rabi procurement, the CM announced:

“It would be ensured that farmers receive payment of their procured produce within a stipulated time period and for this responsibilities have been fixed. Besides this, the state government has also decided to send money directly to the accounts of the farmers within 72 hours (48 hours for government to release the amount and another 24 for banks to process it) of submission of the I-form in the Mandis. If for some reason the money of the farmers is not deposited in their verified accounts on time, then they will be paid at the interest rate of 9 percent.”

Talking about the procurement arrangements, Khattar added, “Adequate arrangements have been made for the smooth procurement of Rabi crops commencing from April 1 and concerned departments and procurement agencies have been directed to ensure that farmers do not face any inconvenience while selling their produce in different Mandis across the state. Hassle-free and time-bound procurement shall be ensured by making advance scheduling plans so that farmers do not face any problems. If required this time too the number of procurement centres will also be increased for smooth procurement. Advance directions regarding timely lifting of the crops, smooth functioning of the procurement process and ensuring that no arhtiya or farmer faces any problem has also been issued to the officers concerned.”

Khattar also issued a Standard Operating Procedure booklet for farmers.

“These SOPs/guidelines have been issued for every stakeholder including framers, arhtiyas, marketing board, transporters and banks etc and they have been asked to ensure implementation of these SOPs throughout the procurement season. Besides this, health safety arrangements have also been made in advance to minimise health risk to those engaged in procurement operations,” he said.

Talking about the initiatives taken by his government, Khattar added, “To uplift the poorest of the poor in the spirit of Antyodaya a new scheme ‘Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Utthan Abhiyan’ has been announced that shall be launched from April 1. The Abhiyan aims to draw verified data from the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) and identify the poorest one lakh families in the state. Under this a package of measures from education, skill development, wage employment, self employment and job creation will be adopted and tailored to each family to ensure their socio- economic upliftment. The process of identifying these families through PPP survey has been going on and till date the data of around 13,000 families have been verified.”

Registration on One Time Registration Portal extended till May

“The last date of registration on One Time Registration Portal for Group C and D category posts has been extended from March 31, 2021 to May 31, 2021. With the launch of this portal, youth would be required to apply and submit fees on the portal only once. State government has already announced to conduct a Common Eligibility Test (CET) by Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) for filling up different posts of Group C and D category,” the CM said.

Rs 72 crore recovered in Op Shudhi

“In a bid to eradicate irregularities in the Transport Department, state government had launched Operation Shudhi as a result of which in last five months since November 2020 to March 2021, an amount of Rs, 72 crore has been recovered by the department. Since November 2020 to March 2021, as many as 25,289 challans were issued, of which 22431 challans were cleared,” Khattar said.

Passports for all PG students

The CM said that till now only those students who applied for passports were are given passport but now the state government has planned to give passports to all the postgraduate students in colleges and universities even if they do not apply. “Till date, 6800 students have been given passports”, Khattar said.