Procured 96 per cent paddy, says Mohali DC

The Mohali district administration on Saturday said that so far they had procured 96.5 per cent of the paddy which arrived in the mandis. The administration also claimed that all the arrangements were made for the smooth procurement of the paddy.

Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan said that the paddy arrival in the mandis until October 2 was 17,951 metric tonnes out of which 17,331 metric tonne had been purchased, meaning 96.54 per cent procurement.

Proper arrangements for the smooth procurement have been made. As a result, farmers don’t have to wait for the procurement of their crops, the DC said.

On October 2, paddy arrival was 5,144 metric tonnes out of which 5,139 MT had been purchased. With this, the total procurement on October 2 was 99.90 per cent.

The purchase details include 4,218 metric tonnes by Pungrain, 7,601 metric tonnes by Markfed, 1,675 metric tonnes by Punsup, 3,749 metric tonnes by Punjab State Warehousing Corporation, and 88 metric tonnes by millers.

The DC said that procurement agencies had started lifting procured crop. “To avoid shortage of space in future, we will speed up the lifting,” he added.

As per COVID-19 guidelines, market committees/ artiyas and procurement agencies have been directed to arrange for adequate amount of soaps, sanitizers and masks for farmers, labour and staff. He urged the farmers to bring ripe and dry crop to mandis for smooth and hassle-free procurement.

