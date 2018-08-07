Probe report on Chandigarh man’s death: 3 policemen indicted, sent to Police Lines

Sukhraj Sukhraj

THREE POLICEMEN were on Monday indicted in a fact-finding report following the death of an Indira Colony resident in Manimajra, who had been taken to IT Park Police Station in a PCR Gypsy after being thrashed.

The three indicted policemen of IT Park PS – Head Constable (HC) Narinder Singh, Constable Bhupinder of the PCR wing and Constable Paras Kumar – have been sent to Police Lines, Sector 26, with immediate effect. Also, a regular departmental probe has been ordered against them.

The 56-year-old Sukhraj, a paralytic patient and an employee of the Haryana Electricity Board in Sector 5 Panchkula, was taken to the IT Park PS following a complaint of eve-teasing. He was later released as the woman took back her complaint after learning about his medical condition. This was on July 23. On July 25, Sukhraj died at home triggering protest by family members, alleging that his death was due to police thrashing.

The fact-finding report was conducted by DSP (CID) Ram Gopal. He recorded the statements of five witnesses, who saw the police thrashing Sukhraj and bundling him onto a PCR Gypsy. Sukhraj, who was unable to walk, had to be brought home from the police station leaning on the shoulders of his son Laxman.

The initial post-mortem report also pointed to injury marks on the back of Sukhraj, a paralytic patient undergoing treatment at PGIMER.

SSP (UT) Nilambri Vijay Jagdale said, “I have ordered a regular departmental probe against the three policemen. The probe officer, DSP Ram Gopal, has recommended action against all three.” A police source said, “The initial post-mortem report was not clear about the nature of injury marks, whether these were fatal or non-fatal. The probe officer also sought another opinion from the panel of doctors which conducted the post-mortem.”

Whether Sukhraj succumbed to injury, marks of which were found on his back during post-mortem, or not, will be clear only after the viscera samples’ report of the victim arrives from CFSL-36. Laxman, one of the three sons of Sukhraj, said, “I was called by the investigating officer and I along with my neighbours identified the three policemen, who had assaulted my father. We are yet to receive any communication regarding the action taken on our complaint.”

On July 23, a woman two-wheeler rider had called up the PCR alleging that she was molested by Sukhraj. She also called her brothers. Later, a PCR Gypsy arrived and police bundled Sukhraj into the Gypsy and took him to IT Park PS. There, when Laxman produced his father’s medical record to show that he was paralytic, the woman withdrew her complaint and Sukhraj was allowed to go. Two days later, he died.

