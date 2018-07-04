Probe report had indicted Moga SSP for helping cops accused in drug case

Dismissed Punjab Police DSP Daljit Singh Dhillon (in plain clothes) being produced in a court in Mohali on Tuesday. Jasbir Malhi Dismissed Punjab Police DSP Daljit Singh Dhillon (in plain clothes) being produced in a court in Mohali on Tuesday. Jasbir Malhi

A probe by Punjab Bureau of Investigation Inspector General L K Yadav, whose report was submitted to the state’s Director General of Police more than six months ago, had “indicted” Moga SSP Kamaljit Singh Dhillon and a few other policemen including a Station House Officer, for “drugs smuggling and corruption”, sources said.

On Monday, Dhillon was appointed SSP Moga in place of Raj Jit Singh, who is being probed for his alleged complicity in a drug haul case. Yadav was entrusted to conduct a probe after Dhillon, during a previous stint as SSP in Moga, was alleged to have taken Rs 40 lakh as bribe money to help an assistant sub-inspector, Jarnail Singh, and two head constables, Davinder Singh and Jaspal Singh, in a drugs smuggling case registered against them in 2013. The three junior police officers were found in possession of 168 kgs of poppy husk.

Dhillon was alleged to have caused a delay in presenting the challan in the court against the accused within the stipulated time of 180 days. Then IG Bathinda M S Chhina had recommended a probe in the matter. While Yadav submitted the report indicting Dhillon more than six months back, DGP Suresh Arora was not available for comment despite repeated attempts. He also did not respond to a text message asking him if he had seen the report or taken any action on the basis of it.

Dhillon, when asked about his ‘indictment’, said, “There is nothing like this.” He refuted the allegations of taking money to help the policemen who were booked in drugs smuggling case. “It was on the basis of my report that the challan was presented in the court. In my report, I have not written a single word which could have favoured the policemen facing the case,” Dhillon said.

He said the challan was presented in the court after he was shifted out of Moga in April 2014. Dhillon said the cancellation report in the case was filed by his successor in 2015 and was not accepted by the court.

About delay in filing challan, Dhillon said, “It is not the responsibility of SSP. It is the responsibility of the investigating officer or the DSP concerned.”

