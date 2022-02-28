Probe: No records to verify Rs 104 cr spent on works in 90 Patiala villages

The Punjab Rural Development and Panchayat Department have unearthed grave irregularities in spending of Rs 104 crore on developments works by 90 villages under 85 [object HTMLSpanElement]under the Shambu Kalan Block Samiti of Patiala district. While these 90 villages claim money was spent on development works, the records for the same could not be produced before a departmental inquiry committee. The probe panel has now recommended action against officials at the block and the village level.

The money allegedly misspent in this case came from acquisition of around 1,103 acres shamlat land in five gram panchayats — Takhtu Majra, Sehri, Sehra, Aakri, Pabra under Shambu Kalan block – for Amritsar Kolkata Industrial Corridor (AKIC) project. For this acquisition, these five GPs received Rs 285 crores.

As per the norms, 30% (85.5 crore) of the total amount received by these five village panchayats was to be deposited with the Block Samiti (BS) of Shambu Kalan block. But out this 85.5 crore due, the Block Samiti only received Rs 68.53 crore as one village – Takhtu Majra – did not pay its share, and another – Aakri – deposited less amount. While the Block Samiti must use these funds on paying salaries, it distributed Rs 36.21 crores out of its share to the 90 villages under its jurisdiction for development works. Apart from this amount, the five village panchayats whose land was acquired also claimed to have spent Rs 57.08 crores on the development works.

But village officials’ inchange of spending this total amount of Rs 94 crore have failed to provide details of the works undertaken with this amount. Further, another panchayat, Sehra, claims to have deposited Rs 10 crore with ICICI bank, of which there is no record. So, the total alleged misappropriation is to the tune of Rs 104 crore which is now under scanner. The inquiry was conducted by a three-member committee headed by District Development and Panchayat Officer (DDPO) Sukhchain Singh, SAS Nagar, and two more members including Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO), Dera Bassi, Parneet Kaur, and Parveen Kumar, Sub-Divisional Officer, Panchayati Raj.

The committee, in its inquiry report which was submitted in January this year, mentioned that the concerned Panchayat Secretaries, Junior Engineer (JE)/Assistant Engineer (AE) of these GPs were called on three different dates including on October 4, 2021, October 10, 2021 and October 19, 2021 to present the records of the development works undertaken in these villages but they could not do so because of which the development works of Rs 104 crores taken up by the GPs with their own money and money released by Block Samiti could not be verified physically. As per the report, these panchayats withdrew lakhs to crores of rupees from the banks in a single day but neither the records of development works could be presented nor the technical and administrative approval taken for works could be shown to the committee members.

As per the norms, every GP and the BS under which the villages of one block fall have to take the administrative and technical approval from the concerned authorities for taking up the development works. The inquiry committee has recommended action against various officials of the rural department at the block and village level and also recommended the physical verification of all the development works claimed to have been undertaken in these villages.

According to the inquiry report, Takhtu Majra Panchayat spent Rs 10.63 crores on development works; village Sehri GP had spent Rs 13.77 crores. Sehra GP, which spent Rs 15 crores on development works, transferred Rs 10 crores to ICICI bank of which there is no record. In village Aakri, Rs 17.68 crores was spent on the development works in the village. In village Pabra, Rs 31.15 crores was shown used up for development. The Block Samiti too released around Rs 36.21 crores to all the 85 GPs of 90 villages without the approval of the higher authorities. A senior officer informed that there is a practice that BS does not release money for development works as it bears the expenses of the salaries of the staff.

In the inquiry report it is mentioned that BS Shambu Kalan also released money in excess to some GPs then what was demanded — in many cases without administrative approval. The money was directly handed over to executing agencies, it has been alleged.

Further, payments were made despite the prohibitory orders of Punjab and Haryana High Court which had frozen the accounts of GP Pabra and the Block Samiti. However, a partial relaxation was given to the Samiti’s account to the effect that it could operate the bank account for making routine and recurring office expenses, which was allegedly misused.

Even the Rural Development department had issued repeated directions to the Block Samiti Shambu Kalan and DDPO, Patiala, that the money received being huge should be kept in the shape of single FDR by the respective panchayats and the Block Samiti. Further, it was directed that expenditure using these funds must not increase the 10% of the total amount and that too after getting proper approval from the department. Secretary, Department of Rural Development and Panchayats, Rahul Bhandari, speaking to The Indian Express said that, “Yes the matter came to our notice and subsequently inquiry was conducted and now an appropriate action would be taken against the erring officials”