Probe into impersonation during recruitment of firemen transferred to Crime Branch

THE INVESTIGATION into the impersonation racket through which dummy candidates appeared during the recruitment of firemen in UT fire department has been transferred to the Crime Branch, Sector 11. The investigation has been transferred from Sector 26 police station where the FIR was lodged on May 21. So far, at least eight people have been arrested and all of them are in judicial custody at Model Burail jail.

A source said, “The investigation was transferred to the Crime Branch considering the widespread area of the gang members, including the actual candidates, dummy candidates and certain government employees. It is a lengthy investigation. Senior officers decided to transfer this investigation to the specialised investigation cell.”