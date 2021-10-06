Probe in crime cases hit as 66 cops from cyber cell, Crime Branch guard RSS chief

AT LEAST 66 police personnel deputed around the local RSS headquarters, Sector 18, where RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is staying for three days, are from two specific investigation cells: Cyber Investigation and Crime Branch. That raises a serious concern about the tall claims of UT Police to constitute separate cells for investigation and VVIP duties.

Sixty-six police personnel comprise 33 from cyber investigation cell and 33 from the Crime Branch. The cyber investigation cell and Crime Branch are specifically meant for the investigation of criminal cases.

A source said, “Cyber cell has a strength of at least 58 personnel and almost 50 per cent of its strength is deputed in VVIP duties, having a direct impact on investigation of cyber crime. At least 25 to 30 complaints related to cyber crime reach the cell per day. The total strength of Crime Branch is around 80 personnel. Thirty-three cops out of 80 were deputed in Sector 18 for three days.”

Sources said cops from the nearby police station, Sector 19, are there in a large number. Police have laid four nakas around the local RSS headquarters in Sector 18. As many as 22 cops are being deputed at these four nakas round the clock in three shifts. The RSS chief is in the UT on a three-day visit, concluding on October 7.

A member of one of the investigation units said, “It is not the first time when more than 50 per cent of the staff of an independent investigation agency was put on maintaining law and order, or VVIP duties shifting it from the investigation of the criminal cases. Result: the pendency of heinous crimes, cyber crimes is increasing with every passing day. Indeed, the point is in the knowledge of senior police officers.”

SSP Manisha Chaudhary said, “Nowadays, there is a likelihood of protest by farmer groups against the visiting VIPs. That’s why additional manpower from other units is taken for law and order arrangements. Also, in recent time some shortage has been witnessed due to transfers. We have highlighted this issue and have asked for the replacements.”