Probe Ambala’s SDM, RTO offices over ‘irregularities in vehicle registration’: Vij

The Haryana transport minister, Anil Vij, on Wednesday directed the concerned officers to conduct a thorough investigation of all the Sub-Divisional Offices and Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) over alleged irregularities in vehicle registration in Ambala’s four sub-divisional offices.

According to the directions issued by the minister, the state’s Vigilance Department and the Anti-Corruption Bureau will conduct the probe.

The Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue Department, and the Additional Chief Secretary, Transport Department, have also received necessary instructions from the minister.

Vij said, “Such irregularities may not be limited to Ambala… could exist in other Sub-Divisional Offices and RTOs across the state… Cases have emerged in Ambala where vehicle registrations were carried out through the SDM offices using incomplete addresses in Tamil Nadu and other states. These cases are currently under investigation in Ambala.”