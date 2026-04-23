Probe Ambala’s SDM, RTO offices over ‘irregularities in vehicle registration’: Vij

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The Haryana transport minister, Anil Vij, on Wednesday directed the concerned officers to conduct a thorough investigation of all the Sub-Divisional Offices and Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) over alleged irregularities in vehicle registration in Ambala’s four sub-divisional offices.
According to the directions issued by the minister, the state’s Vigilance Department and the Anti-Corruption Bureau will conduct the probe.
The Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue Department, and the Additional Chief Secretary, Transport Department, have also received necessary instructions from the minister.
Vij said, “Such irregularities may not be limited to Ambala… could exist in other Sub-Divisional Offices and RTOs across the state… Cases have emerged in Ambala where vehicle registrations were carried out through the SDM offices using incomplete addresses in Tamil Nadu and other states. These cases are currently under investigation in Ambala.”
Apart from this, the minister also took a strict stance on vehicles transporting dust, sand and other loose construction materials without proper covering.
Directing the officials, he said, “All such trucks and transport vehicles must be properly covered with tarpaulin or other suitable means.”
The transport minister issued official orders to all the District Transport Officers-cum-Secretaries and Regional Transport Authorities in the state in this regard. “Violators will be fined under the Motor Vehicles Act and Pollution Control guidelines. Additionally, transporters and drivers are to be made aware of these regulations.”
Vij also directed officials to ensure strict compliance with the Stage Carriage Scheme-2016, which was notified on February 17, 2017. “Numerous complaints have been received regarding violations of the scheme by private stage carriage operators. As per the scheme, permit holders are required to provide travel facilities to students, concessional pass holders and free-pass holders in their buses, without any subsidy from the government. No laxity in this matter will be tolerated.”
“Also, strict instructions have been issued to curb the unauthorised entry of heavy vehicles into city areas. Such vehicles often divert into congested areas, markets, and sectors to save time and fuel, leading to traffic congestion, damage to public property, and increased risk of accidents,” Vij said.
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