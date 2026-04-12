Priyansh-Prabhsimran powerplay flex, Iyer’s finishing touch extend Punjab Kings’ winning run

Following openers’ demolishing assault, skipper Shreyas Iyer took the baton with his 33-ball knock of 69 runs that took Punjab Kings to a six-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL encounter at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA New International Stadium. With the latest win, hosts registered their third win of the season to remain undefeated in the tournament.

Chasing a target of 220 runs, Punjab Kings reached the target for the loss of four wickets in 18.5 overs with Iyer remaining unbeaten on 69. Openers Priyanshu Arya and Prabhsimran Singh hit half-centuries each with Arya playing a knock of 57 runs and Prabhsimran scoring 51 runs.

“When you are going for a very big chase, you have to cash in on the powerplay. At one point, it felt like they could score 250 or even more, but our bowlers made a very good comeback. We have chased successfully in all three matches now, and the quicker we adapt to the conditions, the better cricket we will play,” Prabhsimran said while addressing the media post the team’s win.

The opener smashed his first half-century of this year’s IPL and his first-wicket partnership for 99 runs with Arya shifted momentum towards Punjab Kings. His innings included four boundaries and as many sixes.

Prabhsimran, who was picked up by Punjab Kings in 2019, has played for the franchise since then and was one of the two players retained by the Punjab franchise in 2024 ahead of the mega auction, with the other player being Shashank Singh.

The opener had a stellar last season too, in which he amassed 549 runs in 17 matches and was one of the major pillars in Kings reaching the final before the team lost by six runs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

He also spoke about his camaraderie with fellow opener Priyansh Arya. “Priyansh is batting very well and we enjoy playing together. Having clarity from the captain and coach is very important; we motivate each other a lot, and that shows on the field during these big chases.”

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Meanwhile, Iyer spoke about the start given by the blistering start by the openers and about his knock. “Firstly, we’ve got a phenomenal start. When you’re chasing 220, you need that start. Pleasing to the eye, proper cricketing shots… (It) steadied the rhythm at the start. (It was) not easy, but maintaining that momentum – I needed to give myself time. Once I gauged the pace of the pitch, it was good,” Iyer said in the post-match presentation.