Privatisation of Chandigarh power dept illegal, stop it immediately: MP Tewari in LS

Congress MP Manish Tewari from Anandpur Sahib Wednesday took up the issue of privatisation of the UT electricity department in Lok Sabha demanding the privatisation proceedings should be stopped immediately.

Addressing Lok Sabha chairperson Rajendra Agrawal, MP Tewri, who is a resident of Chandigarh, stated that privatisation of the electricity utility department in Chandigarh is being done illegally and in an arbitrary manner.

He stated, “Chandigarh has the cheapest power in the country. Notwithstanding that, the government is going ahead in privatising the power utility in the most arbitrary manner. The privatisation can only be done under Section 63 of the Electricity Act after notifying the competent bidding. Interestingly, on 20th September, 2020, when a tender bid document was published, there was a disclaimer, which said and I quote that the provisions containing SBD do not represent the views of the ministry. My submission is that the privatisation of the electricity utility in Chandigarh is being done in an illegal manner and this must be immediately stopped by the power ministry. I would like to request the government, parliamentary affairs minister that please convey our sentiments to the power ministry that what they are doing is completely illegal.”

The privatisation of the UT electricity department in Chandigarh has become a complicated issue in the city. Recently, hundreds of employees under the banner of UT Powermen Union had gone on a 72-hour- long strike paralsying the power supply throughout Chandigarh which had remained in dark for at least 36 hours. As the UT Administration had faced criticism from almost every section of society, the military personnel of Military Engineering Services (MES) were called to restore the power supply. An FIR was lodged against many powerman union leaders under the East Punjab Essential Services (Maintenance) Act, 1968. The Powermen Union has been against the

privatisation of the electricity department. The matter is pending in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

MP Manish Tewari has been taking up many issues related to Chandigarh in the parliament. Recently, he brought Private Member Bill in the parliament seeking a seat for Rajya Sabha MP from Chandigarh.