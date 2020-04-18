Private testing initiated in Chandigarh

The UT Administration has also ordered rapid antibody test kits from the government. (Representational Photo) The UT Administration has also ordered rapid antibody test kits from the government. (Representational Photo)

CHANDIGARH NOW has its first private testing centre for COVID-19. On Friday, the UT Principal Home Secretary announced that SRL diagnostics in Sector 11 has been authorised to test for COVID-19. The cost for testing in the private laboratory has been capped at Rs 4,500.

“Anybody can now directly go to SRL diagnostics to get tested at requisite charges. No referral is needed as is being done in other parts of the country with private testing as well,” says Gupta. The laboratory earlier also featured on a FICCI list on approved private testing laboratories in India, but could not begin testing because they were unable to access testing kits due to the lockdown and proposed sending samples to their testing centre in Gurugram instead. The administration was against sending samples from Chandigarh residents to Gurugram and hence the approval was delayed.

500 rapid testing kits

The UT Administration has also ordered rapid antibody test kits from the government. “Though we don’t really need to begin rapid testing since no cluster has been identified in the city, we want to be prepared in case these kits are needed in the future. We have ordered 500 such kits to begin with and will order more if needed.”

Don’t miss these articles on Coronavirus from the Explained section:

‣ How coronavirus attacks, step by step

‣ Mask or no mask? Why the guidance has been shifting

‣ Besides a face cover, should I wear gloves when I go outdoors?

‣ How the Agra, Bhilwara and Pathanamthitta Covid-19 containment models differ

‣ Can coronavirus damage your brain?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd