Private hotels asked for undertaking, revised rates for

UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore Monday directed that all foreign returnees will be mandatorily tested. The decision comes a day after city-based hoteliers were in jitters about accommodating the returnees.

The Chandigarh administration also decided that the passengers will be facilitated in Hotel Mount View in Sector 10 and Hotel Shivalik View in Sector 17 apart from other private hotels.

UT Principal Secretary (Home) Arun Gupta said that five private hotels have submitted their rate list and have also been asked for an undertaking, saying that they will follow and abide by the guidelines as specified by the government of India. These include ensuring that they have a doctor and a nurse in their hotel apart from other guidelines.

“The rates given by these private hotels range from Rs 2,700 plus taxes to Rs 5,000. But we have asked for an undertaking from them. Only when that is received, will we be able to finalise,” Gupta said.

Meanwhile, the administration revised and fixed the rates for hotels being run by them.

Hotel shivalik view’s standard rooms will be charging Rs 3,388 for a single room and Rs 4,225 for a double room including meal. Meanwhile, deluxe single rooms will cost Rs 4,138 and deluxe double rooms will cost Rs 5,050 per night inclusive of meals.

At Hotel Mount View, the business superior rooms will cost Rs 4,675 (single) and Rs 6,125 (double) per night. For deluxe room here, the rates will be Rs 4,795(single) and Rs 6,288(double) per night.

For executive rooms, they will be charging Rs 5,250 (single) and Rs 6,358 (double) per night.

The Administrator VP Singh Badnore directed that since the paying capacity of the returnees will vary, hence that should be a range of payment option.

He also directed health authorities to ensure that all foreign returnees are duly tested.

