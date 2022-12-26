Private hospital in Mohali fails to ‘implant’ MRI-compatible pacemaker in retired Army officer, told to pay him Rs 6.01 lakh

The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission of Chandigarh has directed a hospital of Mohali and its director of cardiology to pay Rs 6.01 lakh to a retired Army officer for allegedly not implanting an MRI-compatible pacemaker in the appellant’s body as per his consent.

As per Col Mohan Singh (retd), he became a member of ECHS in 2003. He felt breathlessness and weakness and, therefore, went to ECHS Clinic, Sector 29, Chandigarh, from where he was referred the complainant to Fortis Hospital at Mohali for further investigation and treatment as the Fortis Hospital is one of the empanelled hospitals under the ECHS scheme. After undergoing various tests conducted by the Fortis hospital, doctors advised implant of a permanent pacemaker to correct the problem in his heart.

As per the complainant, on November 2, 2016, permanent pacemaker implantation was done and he was advised to follow it up in OPD. But the complainant was shocked that the pacemaker which was implanted in his body was not MRI- compatible and was not the one which was agreed to be implanted. It was alleged that the complainant had asked for an MRI-compatible implant, which the opposite parties have conveniently ignored.

As per the complaint, the hospital discharged the complainant and asked him to clear the outstanding dues of treatment and the operation carried out on the complainant. The complainant was surprised, because being covered under the ECHS scheme, he was entitled to free and cashless medical services. He was billed to the tune of Rs 1,84,683. The hospital showed only an amount of Rs 1,12,883 as ECHS contribution/deduction and the patient share was shown as Rs 71,800, which was demanded from the complainant. Singh said that he reasoned with the hospital authorities that he being an ECHS member should not be charged any medical expense as his complete medical treatment should be free and cashless, but the hospital and doctor refused to listen to his request, and the complainant had to pay the demanded bill amount to get him discharged from the hospital.

The Fortis hospital at Mohali in reply submitted that the complaint could have been instituted within a period of two years from the date when cause of action arose. The hospital also denied having issued detailed cost of different implants, and submitted that the complainant has fabricated this document with ulterior motive. The complainant was clearly told by the hospital authorities that the permanent pacemaker implant which has been approved by the ECHS authorities shall be used in his case.

However, the District Consumer Commission dismissed the plea. He filed an appeal against the dismissal order at the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission of Chandigarh.

In his appeal at State Commission, the complainant submitted that the District Commission failed to consider the specific make, type and price of the pacemaker for which the appellant had consented.

The Fortis hospital in reply at State Commission argued that as of now, more than six years have elapsed since the pacemaker was implanted in the appellant’s case and the same is working well. It was stated that so far, the appellant has not brought anything to show that the pacemaker is not working properly or that he needed an MRI which could not be performed upon him because of implanting a conventional pacemaker and not implanting an MRI-compatible pacemaker.

The managing director of ECHS and ECHS Regional Centre of Chandigarh in reply submitted that MRI-compatible pacemaker is not listed under CGHS/ECHS code norms and empanelled hospital cannot claim the cost of MRI-compatible pacemaker for reimbursement through ECHS. It was stated that desire and consent of MRI- compatible pacemaker was given to Fortis Hospital, Mohali, by the appellant and this fact of consent was not known to ECHS regional centre and the same shall be clarified from Fortis Hospital.

After hearing the arguments, the State Commission held that there is no deficiency on part of ECHS and its officials. The Commission, however, directed the Fortis Hospital of Mohali and its director of cardiology department to pay Rs 71,800 with Rs 5 lakh as compensation and Rs 30,000 as cost of litigation.