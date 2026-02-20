Private car, secret routes: CBI charge-sheet reveals how cops avoided detection during abduction of Chandigarh dentist

In the 2022 abduction case, Dhawan, a Sector 21 resident, has alleged he was picked up by a Crime Branch team from outside the district courts complex to prevent him from appearing before a judge.

Written by: Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
5 min readChandigarhFeb 20, 2026 12:48 AM IST
abduction of Chandigarh dentist, Chandigarh dentist abduction, CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation, Chandigarh Police, Indian express news, current affairsDhawan and the Crime Branch officials are not seen in any of the preserved footage, as the relevant angles or cameras did not capture their movement. This creates a visible gap in visual evidence within the court complex, despite this being the most critical time frame, the charge-sheet mentioned.
Make us preferred source on Google

Alleging a calculated operation to avoid detection, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has stated in its charge-sheet that a team of Chandigarh Police personnel drove dentist Dr Mohit Dhawan around internal roads for nearly three hours after allegedly abducting him, deliberately steering clear of main routes and CCTV-covered stretches.

In the 2022 abduction case, Dhawan, a Sector 21 resident, has alleged he was picked up by a Crime Branch team from outside the district courts complex to prevent him from appearing before a judge.

The agency, in its charge-sheet, further claim that between 2 pm and 4 pm, the vehicle was parked near a garden in Sector 44-C where he (Dhawan) was confined inside while officers stepped out to eat, and that he overheard one policeman remark that “the work is done at the district court,” suggesting prior planning.

The agency has named nine policemen as accused: Inspector Harinder Singh Sekhon, SI Suresh Kumar, ASI Ajmer Singh and Balwant, Head Constables Anil Kumar and Rinku Ram, and Constables Vikas Hooda, Subhash and Pardeep.

The chargesheet portrays the alleged incident as a coordinated operation involving two police teams, a private vehicle, and fabricated documentation.

According to the CBI probe, Dhawan had arrived at the District Court Complex in Sector 43 on January 7, 2022, to comply with a high court direction requiring him to join an investigation at 11 am. He entered through a rear approach around 9.50 am with an associate and approached a notary for attestation of affidavits before waiting nearby for the paperwork to be completed.

The CBI alleges that between 10.20 am and 10.30 am, a privately owned Hyundai i20 car — reportedly owned by accused Constable Hooda’s cousin — arrived and parked close to where he was standing.

Story continues below this ad

As per the charge-sheet, the occupants of the car were later identified as officers of Crime Branch in plain clothes: Hooda (driver), ASl Ajmer Singh (front passenger), Head Constable Anil Kumar (rear left), and Constable Subhash (rear right). Then, Anil Kumar allegedly confirmed Dhawan’s identity and monitored his movements before intercepting him minutes later.

At about 10.32 am, as he walked toward an exit gate, three policemen allegedly overpowered him from behind and pushed him into the car. Inside, he was seated between two officers while another drove. During the brief struggle, the charge-sheet claims, he slipped his notarised affidavits into a seat-back pouch — documents later cited as corroborative evidence because they were allegedly left behind by the officers.

A witness trailing him reportedly saw the incident unfold but could not intervene.

Hours on internal routes

Rather than taking him directly to a police station, the team allegedly spent three hours from 11 am to 2 pm, driving through interior lanes to avoid surveillance. Dhawan’s phone and belongings were said to have been taken, and he was not informed of the grounds for detention. The agency claims the officers’ route selection indicated an attempt to prevent digital or visual tracking.

Story continues below this ad

During the stop in Sector 44-C, the CBI claimed the dentist remained confined inside the car under guard while some officers ate food purchased from a roadside vendor. It was during this halt that he allegedly overheard the remark about “work” at the court already being completed.

Second team and custody trail

The CBI, in its chargesheet, further mentions that around 5.30 pm, the Hyundai i20 was brought to an area near ISBT 43, where it was parked approximately 50-60 yards from the entry point. After a wait of about 15-20 minutes, a Mahindra Bolero arrived, carrying Inspector Harinder Singh Sekhon and SI Suresh Kumar.

This second team, named as Team 2, took custody of Dhawan from the first team and instructed them to leave. Between 6 pm and 7 pm, he was taken to the ISBT-43 Police Post, where CCTV cameras captured the entire movement, including Inspector Sekhon and SI Suresh Kumar escorting him upstairs to the first floor. Inside the police post, they prepared a false Daily Diary Report (DDR No. 28) to fabricate a story regarding how the dentist had allegedly come into their custody.

Arrest memo and medical episode

At about 8 pm, a formal arrest memo was allegedly prepared without informing a family member or independent witness, with a policeman instead made to sign as witness. During the detention, Dhawan reportedly suffered an asthma attack and repeatedly requested medical assistance before being taken after 9 pm to GMSH-16 for treatment.

Story continues below this ad

The CBI further alleged that later that night his personal belongings were handed to an acquaintance who was pressured to sign documents despite not witnessing the arrest. The dentist was then taken to a police station in Sector 11, different from the one that had registered the FIR against him, which the agency claims was intended “thereby deliberately concealing his actual arrest location and time”.

CCTV evidence and gaps

The charge-sheet notes that although multiple institutions around the court complex had functioning CCTV systems, only limited footage was preserved.

The CBI in its investigation has revealed that from the available footage, only the movement of Notary Advocate is clearly visible, showing him entering the complex after subsequently returning with receiving documents from Dhawan and the register.

Dhawan and the Crime Branch officials are not seen in any of the preserved footage, as the relevant angles or cameras did not capture their movement. This creates a visible gap in visual evidence within the court complex, despite this being the most critical time frame, the charge-sheet mentioned.

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula). Professional Background Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases. Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region. Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns: 1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts "12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013. "‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case. "Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification. 2. Investigative & Scams "CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus. "Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh. 3. Environment & Public Safety "Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities. "Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos. 4. Gangster Culture & Crime "City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules. "Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26. Signature Style Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Chandrababu Naidu
One million youth, a Quantum university, and AI labs: Naidu’s blueprint for Andhra Pradesh
Tigmanshu Dhulia
'I started crying': Tigmanshu Dhulia recalls how Jaya Bachchan saved him from angry student mob
Mumbai apartment rent video
'Both my kidneys, bro’: Mumbai woman reveals Rs 1.11 lakh monthly rent for Bandra 2 BHK, video goes viral
L-R: Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus, Pakistan's Saim Ayub and Netherlands' Aryan Dutt have disturbed Indian batting attack during T20 World Cup 2026 league phase. (PHOTO: AP & ICC)
Rivals copy Martin Crowe's 1992 World Cup strategy to rein in Indian batsmen
Don’t force Vande Mataram. Nationalism must include dissenter and quiet observer
Don't force us to sing Vande Mataram. Our nationalism must encompass the believer, the dissenter and the quiet observer
Live Blog
Advertisement