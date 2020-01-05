Private body in Panchkula provides security cover of radium tapes to stray cattle, dogs

Members of Sarv Contractors Sangh putting the radium tape around the neck of stray cattle in Panchkula on Saturday. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh) Members of Sarv Contractors Sangh putting the radium tape around the neck of stray cattle in Panchkula on Saturday. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

AT LEAST 100 stray cows and dogs have been tied radium bands/tapes around their necks to make them less vulnerable to road accidents and to ensure security of motorists in Panchkula.

A private association, Sarv Contractor Sangh (SCS), in collaboration with Residents Welfare Association (RWA), Panchkula, set a target of tying these specially designed tapes around the necks of 500 stray animals. On Saturday, radium tapes were tied to 24 animals. Each radium tape costs Rs 120. These tapes are being procured from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu.

Apart from tying tapes only in urban parts of Panchkula, nearby areas of Ramgarh, Zirakpur and Chandimandir too are being covered.

Ravinder Jhajria, president of SCS, said, “The aim behind this move is the security of animals and motorists as well during night hours. The visibility of a radium tape is very high. It can be seen from a distance of more than 100 metres. In the thick fog too, it is visible. We had started tying tapes around necks of cows, dogs from December 31 but our pace was very slow due to the severe winter. Now as the weather is clear, we will complete the target of 500 within next week. We have a team of 50-60 people. In coming days, our members will be around 150. RWAs of Panchkula have come forward. We are not taking any money from them.” SCS is an association of Tricity-based contractors working in different fields.

It is not easy to catch a stray animal and put a tape around its neck. A team member said, “We are not trained to catch animals. But we know a little bit. We tempt the stray animals offering them jaggery and grain. We had sought the assistance of some of gaushalas in Tricity but did not get any.”

S K Nayar, president of Citizens’ Welfare Association, Panchkula, said, “Panchkula roads are prone to road accidents due to stray cattle. As local civic authorities have failed to redress the problem, people and associations are coming forward. We have decided to provide manpower to this association.”

In November 2018, the Uttar Pradesh Police had started tying radium bands around the necks and horns of stray cattle making them visible in the dark. According to reports, the move reduced the road accidents caused due to the stray animals.

