Prisoner escapes from PGI, three Ludhiana jail officials arrested

A prisoner who was lodged in Ludhiana jail in connection with a theft case and admitted to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) for treatment, fled from police custody on Saturday. Three jail officials, including a Ludhiana jail warden, were booked for the lapse and arrested.

The officials of Sector 11 police station told Chandigarh Newsline that Anil Paswan, who was lodged in Ludhiana prison in connection with a theft case, came to PGI for his treatment around 8.30 pm on Friday. He was reported missing on Saturday morning from emergency ward where he was admitted although the police are yet to ascertain the exact time at which he made good his escape.

Anil was admitted to the emergency after he complained of severe chest pain to the jail authorities in Ludhiana, following which he was referred to PGI. The Chandigarh Police said they would examine Anil’s medical report as they suspected he had made up his illness.

Jail warden Ranbir Singh and two other police personnel Tarsem Singh and Gurmohar Singh arrived at PGI with Anil and had him admitted to the emergency ward at PGI.

The three told the PGI police post that they had been looking for Anil since morning, but had not been able to locate him.

S-I Mohan Singh said Ranbir Singh, the two other police personnel, Tarsem Singh and Gurmohar Singh, and Anil Paswan had been booked under sections 223 (escape from confinement or custody negligently suffered by public servant) and 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of Deputy Superintendent of Central Jail, Ludhiana, Kulwinder Singh.

S-I Mohan Singh said that the preliminary investigation indicates that Anil’s escape was “well planned”. The investigating officer said the version given by the jail warden and the two policemen had several loopholes. He said it was surprising that the three had allowed so much time to lapse before lodging the complaint that the prisoner had escaped.

“We arrested the police personnel after registering the case. They were later released on bail. Anil is yet to be traced. We shall trace him too,” SI Mohan Singh said.

SI Mohan Singh also said that Anil was lodged in Ludhiana Central Jail in connection with a theft case registered against him at Focal Point police station in Ludhiana on November 26, 2014.

