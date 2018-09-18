Chandigarh: Printmaking exhibition inaugurated

Artist Anupam Sud (centre) interacts with visitors after inaugurating the exhibition at Punjab Kala Bhawan in Sector 16, Chandigarh, on Monday. (Kamleshwar Singh) Artist Anupam Sud (centre) interacts with visitors after inaugurating the exhibition at Punjab Kala Bhawan in Sector 16, Chandigarh, on Monday. (Kamleshwar Singh)

A MAJOR exhibition of printmaking, covering 400 years of printmaking in Indian art, was inaugurated on Monday by revered printmaker of India, Anupam Sud, along with a lecture on the theme by Dr Paula Sengupta from Kolkata.

The exhibition, ‘The Printed Picture: Four Centuries of Indian Printmaking’, is the effort of Punjab Lalit Kala Akademi, in collaboration with DAG (Delhi Art Gallery), and comprises artworks by the most significant artists of the country, starting from the 18 century till the contemporary movement in 1990. The exhibition is divided into various sections, with detailed text and the history of the period giving the viewers a close look at various dimensions of the art. The comprehensive lecture by Dr Sengupta, who is also the curator of the exhibition, shed light on the history of printmaking and its development over the centuries.

Diwan Manna, president of the Akademi, said the larger idea of bringing important exhibitions and lectures by artists, art critics, cultural theorists from all over the country and abroad is to bring awareness among art lovers of the region and help students of art in their understanding of techniques, history and concepts shaping the diverse disciplines of art practice in our country.

The exhibition will be on display till October 16 at Punjab Kala Bhawan, Sector 16, between 11 am and 7 pm.

