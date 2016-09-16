Principals for Badnore’s proposal, stress proper implementation

A day after UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore floated the proposal for extended schooling on Wednesday, principals of city schools said the idea, if implemented properly, will benefit everyone.

The proposal was put forth by Badnore to lessen the burden of the students pertaining to completion of assignments and homework.

Vinod Sharma, principal, Government Model High School in Sector 34, said: “This kind of idea was suggested earlier as well, but the teachers had revolted against it because of the timings. However, it’s a positive initiative that needs to be implemented properly with adequate infrastructure in place. Not only the teachers, but the students and parents should be brought on the same page to make this a success, which will be a win win situation for all.”

Some principals said it would solve the problems of the teachers with regard to students not finishing their homework and assignments on time.

Anujit Kaur, principal, Government Model High School in Sector 16, said: “The children will be able to work and complete their assignments in schools only, which they normally are not serious about and parents also don’t bother much. It will benefit the teachers as under their guidance, the students would be able to complete their work and also keep a check on how the students do their homework.”

On the feasibility and implementation of the project, Kaur said the new idea can be implemented keeping in mind the day boarding schools as an example. “We need to have a positive attitude as nothing is impossible,” she said.

The governor was of the view that the students should go home without having to worry about homework and other assignments so that they should be able to spend quality time with their parents and family.

Surendra Singh Attri, principal, GMSSS-21, said: “This is a positive initiative and will be beneficial for the students and teachers alike, if implemented with the consensus from both. It will lessen the burden from the students’ shoulders and they will go home without worrying about home works and assignments, which they get from the schools on a regular basis.”

The idea will be floated as a pilot project in a couple of schools to see the response as well the things that need to be worked regarding the timings of the extended schooling.

As of now nothing has been decided and the authorities concerned are working on procedure of its implementation.

