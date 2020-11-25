Principal Secy to Punjab Gov tests positive for Covid — second time in four months

J Balamurugan had tested positive earlier on August 10.

Six persons have tested positive at Punjab Raj Bhawan, including the Principal Secretary to the Governor, J Balamurugan. Balamurugan tested positive for Covid-19 for a second time in less than four months. He had tested positive earlier on August 10.

A government statement said that all the employees, including security personnel, were tested for Covid-19. Out of 338 tests conducted, six persons, including the Principal Secretary to Governor, were found to be positive. They were immediately isolated.

Badnore and his family have tested negative. All the protocols regarding the pandemic are being followed as per the Government of India’s guidelines to the Raj Bhavans. Entry and meetings have been restricted at the Raj Bhavan for the time being, the statement added.

22 more fatalities

Meanwhile, 22 more Covid-19 fatalities in Punjab pushed the death toll to 4,653, while the caseload rose to 1,47,665 on Tuesday with 614 new infections.

Four deaths each were reported from Sangrur and Patiala, three each from Jalandhar and Ludhiana, two each from Bathinda and Gurdaspur and one each from Fatehgarh Sahib, Mansa, Moga and Pathankot, according to a medical bulletin. Ludhiana district recorded a maximum of 103 fresh Covid-19 cases, followed by 94 in Jalandhar and 82 in Patiala, among others.

There are 6,834 active Covid-19 cases in the state, as of now, according to the bulletin.

(With PTI)

