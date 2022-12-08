scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

Principal secy tells DGP to check drink-driving outside marriage halls in Punjab

In a letter to the DGP office, Punjab Home department Principal Secretary noted that due to fog there was an increased danger of accidents in the wake of marriage season.

Punjab Home Secretary Anurag Verma said that "the prupose is to save valuable lives." (Express Archives)

Punjab Home Department on Tuesday shot off a letter to the office of Director General of Police to carry out a drive to check drink driving through breath analyzers outside the marriage palaces in the “ongoing marriages season”.

In a letter to the DGP office, Punjab Home department Principal Secretary noted that due to fog there was an increased danger of accidents in the wake of marriages season.

“Honorable Chief Minister has ordered that a drive be launched against accidents occurring due to the drunken driving and as a part of which checking should be conducted through breath analysers outside the marriage palaces,” read the communiqué by the home department to the DGP office. It directed the DGP office to sensitize public that any person who was drunk should not drive a vehicle.

Punjab Home Secretary Anurag Verma, when contacted, said, “The purpose is to save valuable lives. I appeal to general public that only that person should occupy the driving seat who is not drunk. This will help keep not only your friends /family members safe but is also necessary for safety of other road users.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The answer for India’s economic recovery: Labour-intensive manufacturingPremium
The answer for India’s economic recovery: Labour-intensive manufacturing
What if MCD was still trifurcated?Premium
What if MCD was still trifurcated?
Delhi Confidential: Rare unity between Congress, TMC leadersPremium
Delhi Confidential: Rare unity between Congress, TMC leaders
Behind Morocco’s dream run at FIFA World Cup, is a secret weapon in the s...Premium
Behind Morocco’s dream run at FIFA World Cup, is a secret weapon in the s...

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia tweeted that “CM @BhagwantMann should adopt modern practices to check drunken driving & not target marriage palaces owners only by installing breath analyzers outside their premises as this will give authorities another handle to harass the people.”

First published on: 08-12-2022 at 09:31:20 am
Next Story

Salman Khan’s mother Salma turns 80, Helen dances to her legendary songs. Watch

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close