Principal secy tells DGP to check drink-driving outside marriage halls in Punjab

Punjab Home Department on Tuesday shot off a letter to the office of Director General of Police to carry out a drive to check drink driving through breath analyzers outside the marriage palaces in the “ongoing marriages season”.

In a letter to the DGP office, Punjab Home department Principal Secretary noted that due to fog there was an increased danger of accidents in the wake of marriages season.

“Honorable Chief Minister has ordered that a drive be launched against accidents occurring due to the drunken driving and as a part of which checking should be conducted through breath analysers outside the marriage palaces,” read the communiqué by the home department to the DGP office. It directed the DGP office to sensitize public that any person who was drunk should not drive a vehicle.

Punjab Home Secretary Anurag Verma, when contacted, said, “The purpose is to save valuable lives. I appeal to general public that only that person should occupy the driving seat who is not drunk. This will help keep not only your friends /family members safe but is also necessary for safety of other road users.”

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia tweeted that “CM @BhagwantMann should adopt modern practices to check drunken driving & not target marriage palaces owners only by installing breath analyzers outside their premises as this will give authorities another handle to harass the people.”