Prime suspect identified in Chandigarh’s firing case, car recovered by police

Police have identified a Zirakpur resident, Gursewak, as the prime suspect behind the firing at the residence of the brother of liquor baron Arvind Singla.

A police team has recovered the car in which assailants escaped after the firing at Sector 33 on Sunday. SP Vinit Kumar said, “We have recovered the car. Gursewak has emerged as the prime suspect. We are in the process of arresting some of the assailants. Their interrogation will reveal the exact reason behind the firing. We are verifying information that Gursewak had also been involved in the firing at a discotheque in Sector 26 in November 2019.”

Singla has informed police that he has disputes with some of his former associates in the liquor business.

Four men had escaped after firing at least 17 rounds at the house of Arvind Singla’s brother Rakesh on Sunday. Nobody was injured in the attack.

A police officer said, “Teams were sent to different districts of Punjab. We have credible information about the assailants. Most of them have been identified. Probe suggests the assailants were hired to execute the crime. Arvind Singla was their target. But as assailants noticed policemen at his house, they went to his brother’s house and fired the bullets.”

