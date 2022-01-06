PM Modi security breach: Punjab govt sets up probe panel, to submit report in 3 days

The Punjab government has set up a high-level team to probe the security lapses during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ferozepur on Wednesday.

The two-member committee — Justice (retd) Mehtab Gill of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and Anurag Verma, Principal Secretary of the Department of Home Affairs and Justice — will submit a report within three days, an official spokesperson said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was stranded on a flyover in Punjab for 15-20 minutes after farm protesters blocked the route of his cavalcade while he was on his way to the National Martyrs Memorial at the Hussainiwala border with Pakistan.

As the Prime Minister cancelled a scheduled programme in Ferozepur — he was to lay foundation stones for development works worth Rs 42,750 crore and also address a rally – and headed back to New Delhi, the Ministry of Home Affairs, “taking cognisance of this serious security lapse” sought a detailed report from the Punjab government and asked it to “fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action”.