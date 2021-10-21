Prime Minister lauds Khattar, calls him the most honest Haryana CM in last 5 decades

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi on Thursday praised Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, calling him “the most honest Chief Minister in the last five decades”, putting to an end, at least for now, all speculations of an immediate change in Haryana BJP’s leadership.

The Prime Minister on Thursday also appreciated the working style of the Haryana government and said “it is a source of inspiration for other states”.

While addressing a programme organised on the occasion of the inauguration of the newly constructed Infosys Foundation Vishram Sadan at the National Cancer Institute — located in the Bhadsa area of Jhajjar — on Thursday, through video conferencing, the Prime minister said, “Haryana has got a government under the leadership of Manohar Lal Khattar, which is working in a purely honest manner. A government that thinks for the bright future of Haryana, round the clock. I know that media’s attention has not been that much on such constructive incidents, but whenever Haryana shall be evaluated, it will be found that the current government under Manohar Lal Khattar has been a government that has been the best in its style of functioning, best in innovative work, best in long term vision”, the Prime Minister said.

He added, “I have had the opportunity to work for a long time in Haryana and I have observed the work of many governments closely. Haryana at the moment has got an extremely honest government under the leadership of Manohar Lal Khattar.”

While inaugurating the Vishram Sadan through video conferencing, the Prime Minister added, “I have known Manohar Lal Khattar for a long time, but after becoming the Chief Minister he has outshone himself.”

“The way the Haryana government is doing innovative work under his leadership, that style of work is also adopted by the Central government. Today, Haryana has become a source of inspiration for other states”, the Prime Minister said.

“The Haryana government will always live up to the trust and expectations shown by the Central Government and the Prime Minister and whatever responsibility be given to us will be fulfilled with zeal, Khattar said, while thanking the Prime Minister for all the appreciation shown.

Modi’s appreciation to Khattar also virtually put an end to all rumblings within the Haryana BJP regarding possibilities of a leadership change in the state. For the last many weeks, there were talks going on within the state’s BJP unit and even in the Opposition that the BJP may opt for a change in leadership. The remarks made by Khattar during the Jan Ashirwad Yatra of Union Minister, Bhupendra Yadav, further fueled such talks.

“People in the age group of 60-70 years will not be able to continue for long in leadership positions, and younger leaders, such as Yadav, should be at the forefront,” Khattar had said in August during the Jan Ashirwad Yatra.

Deepender Hooda raises objection for not being invited

Congress leader Deepender Hooda, on Thursday, raised strong objections to not being invited to the inauguration of the newly constructed Infosys Foundation Vishram Sadan and claimed that he was not invited despite being a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament from Haryana.

“Had I been called to the inauguration ceremony of AIIMS-2 Bhadsa Cancer institute’s Vishram Sadan, I would have demanded completion of the remaining 10 institutes also that already stands approved since the UPA’s tenure. As a Member of Parliament, it becomes my duty to raise my voice for the construction of all such institutes that were approved during the UPA’s tenure. Before joining politics, I too had worked in Infosys and had also requested Infosys Foundation for construction of this Vishram Sadan. I am happy that today, this Vishram Sadan has been completed,” Deepender Hooda told The Indian Express.

He added, “I had got the entire project of AIIMS-2 Bhadsa National Cancer Institute (of which this Vishram Sadan is also a part) approved during the UPA’s tenure, and got the budget for it. It has been one of the most significant works of my political career.”

Deepender also objected to BJP state chief Om Prakash Dhankar’s presence in the inauguration ceremony, while he was left out, despite being an MP. “He [Dhankar] holds no constitution post, yet he was invited. As per the protocol, I should have been invited, but I was not”.

Giving details of the projects that he got approved during UPA’s tenure, Deepender said, “I had got 11 projects approved during the UPA’s tenure. Besides a 710 bed National Cancer Institute, there were National Cardiovascular Centre (600 bed), National Centre for Child Health (500 bed), National Transplantation Centre (500 bed), General Purpose Hospital (500 bed), Digestive Disease Centre (500 bed), National Institute for Geriatrics (200 bed), Centre for Blood Disorder (120 bed), Comprehensive Rehabilitation Centre, Centre for Laboratory Medicine, and National Centre for Nursing Education and Research.”

“In February, 2009, the then Union Health Minister, Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, had approved AIIMS-2 in Bhadsa. In 2012, the then Health Minister, Ghulam Nabi Azad, had inaugurated AIIMS-2 OPD and also announced that it shall come up as Asia’s biggest health complex. In July, 2013, the planning commission approved the National Cancer Institute. On December 26, 2013, the Union cabinet had approved Rs 2035 crore budget for this project. On January 3, 2014, Dr Manmohan Singh, the then Prime Minister, had laid the foundation stone and commenced work on the site. When the NIC was made operational during BJP’s first tenure in Haryana, I was not even allowed to enter the venue,” Deepender Hooda said.