Prime Minister interaction will motivate Olympics-bound players: SAI official

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually interacted with players from the Olympic-bound Indian contingent on Tuesday evening, officials from the Sports Authority of India Regional Centre, Chandigarh, which is situated at Zirakpur, also attended the virtual interaction along with coaches and officials.

The PM interacted with players like London Olympics bronze medallist Mary Kom, Rio Olympics silver medallist P V Sindhu, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, and shooter Saurabh Chaudhary apart from others. He also interacted with boxer Ashish Kumar of Himachal Pradesh and Indian hockey captain Manpreet Singh from Jalandhar.

“As the honorable PM conducted the virtual interaction with the members of the Olympic-bound Indian contingent and families of the players, the interaction was shown at the SAI Regional Centre. Officials and coaches attended the virtual interaction with the other SAI centres. Such an interaction by the PM will act as a huge motivation for the Olympics-bound players as well as officials and coaches of the Chandigarh region too,” said P K Mattu, director in-charge, SAI Regional Centre, Chandigarh.