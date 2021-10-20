Primary schools witness increase in student strength on day 2 of reopening

THE CITY based primary schools witnessed an increase in the number of primary class students in government schools on the second day after reopening of schools post Covid-19 on Tuesday. In some schools, students of class I to class IV turned up in larger numbers today than the previous day. The staff members have ensured the wearing of face masks, sanitisation of schools and social distancing in the classrooms.

“On the first day after the reopening of classes from I to IV, 50 students came in. Today 20 more students joined in and a total of 70 children came. Consent forms were given to the parents and they were also given the choice to continue through online mode. Compared to pre-Covid times, only 30 percent students have come but we are more than happy to welcome more. We certainly believe that the numbers will increase gradually,” a senior school teacher at Government Model High School, Sector 43A, said.

Kesar Singh, Headmaster, Government High School, Sector 19D, said, “Eight students from classes I to II came today, but the number was lower than eight yesterday. Parents are taking their time to decide as the situation has been critical due to Covid-19 and probably next week we will get to see more children coming in. For classes III and IV, online exams have been going on which will end on October 21. The strength for primary classes is expected to increase thereafter.”

Narinder Singh, Vice Principal, Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 19C, said, “Only 40 percent of the primary class student-strength has come since yesterday. The strength will increase in the coming days. There is a feel-good factor for the children and they are very happy and excited to be back at school, playing and studying with their friends and teachers. Also the children wish for the school to remain open now. At the moment, students from lower class are coming more as their parents think their children are safer at school. Proper sanitising and social distancing are being practised and they are getting to study as well.”

Meanwhile, Pooja Joshi of Sector 7, mother of a primary class student in Sector 19, said, “I was a bit hesitant to send my daughter, Palvik, at first but after discussing with my husband and the other parents, I realised it is now quite necessary for schools to reopen as studies have taken a toll. I feel happy preparing lunch for Palvik in the morning as I feel normalcy is slowly coming back.”

The government primary schools were reopened post Covid-19 on October 18.