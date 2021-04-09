Amid Covid surge, Haryana CM Khattar directs closure of all primary and middle schools till April 30

In light of the surge in Covid-19 cases in recent weeks, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Thursday ordered the closing of all middle and primary schools in the state until April 30.

Speaking to the media after chairing the eighth meeting of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Khattar assured that the government is “continuously keeping an eye” on the Covid situation in the state, which has been seeing a surge in infections.

Haryana currently has more than 17,000 active cases, and a positivity rate of more than 4.5 per cent.

“We are continuously keeping an eye on the situation. Yesterday the prime minister also held a press conference with all chief ministers. Directions have been given…we will handle this on the basis of different cities. We will definitely have to be strict, a lot of things we have already said before to implement, social distancing, using masks, sanitization, reduce gatherings. We have also decided to close primary and middle schools until April 30,” said Khattar.

“After this whatever is needed, we will see but, overall, normal life should continue, panic should not be created like it had happened initially last year, so much panic had spread in March and April,” he added.

The CM also said the government is taking both preventive and punitive actions to control the Covid cases, including vaccination.

“We are continuously identifying active patients, their treatment is also being done, this time most patients are being isolated in home, the need to come to hospital is not being felt so much, even then there are arrangements in hospitals, there is no kind of panic that we will not be able to control this. I am completely confident that with all these arrangements, the way in which we had controlled the situation earlier, we will control the situation again,” he said.