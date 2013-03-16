Prez presents colours to AFCME,3 BRD

President Pranab Mukherjee presented the colours to Air Force Central Medical Establishment (AFCME) and 3 base repair depot (BRD) at a function at 3 BRD air force station here Friday.

Speaking at the function,Mukherjee said that AFCME is a premier medical establishment of the Indian Air Force (IAF). He said that the unit was first established by the Royal Air Force as the central medical board at Lahore in 1940 and the creation of the establishment was a recognition of a necessity for standardised procedures for selection and subsequent medical assessment of aircrew.

I am happy to note that in 2005,the unit achieved the rare distinction of becoming the first unit in the armed forces medical services to acquire an ISO 9001:2000 certification. The unit has achieved excellence in providing quality aero-medical care and continues to set higher benchmarks through perseverance and hard work, he said. About the 3 BRD he said that it has completed fifty years and since its inception it has discharged its duty zealously and functioned as a major repair and maintenance support unit of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The role that they play in the defence preparedness of nation cannot be exaggerated. Nations may have the most sophisticated platforms,but their effective deployment will hinge on the quality of repairs and maintenance of aircraft and their various equipment. With increasing sophistication of aircraft and their avionics,the role of repair and support organisations has become more critical than ever. TThe No. 3 BRD has distinguished themselves in playing this crucial role in 1965 and 1971 when the nation was compelled to defend itself.

Many contemporary technologies have been utilized on helicopters and aero engines for the first time in the country at 3 BRD,and this has substantially contributed towards minimizing our dependency on foreign sources. enance support to the field units. The depot is currently handling the induction of newly acquired state-of-the-art Mi-17 V5 helicopters and has also been designated as its major overhaul agency, he also said.

The function at 3 BRD was attended among others by Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda,Haryana Govenor Jagannath Paharia and Punjab Governor Shivraj Patil.

Mukherjee was earlier given the guard of honour by 12 wing,Air Force,Chandigarh under the command of Wg Cdr P Awasthi.

