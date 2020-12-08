SIT formed to probe extortion, corruption charges against crime branch personnel

Sources said that though the SIT was constituted, members are yet to assign tasks in this case. (Representational Image)

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted on Monday for investigation in cases of extortion and Prevention of Corruption Act case registered against Crime Branch personnel. Meanwhile, one of the accused identified in the extortion cases, HC Pawan Kumar, was suspended till the completion of probe.

Police sources said the other accused, constable Anil will be asked to join the probe shortly.

The SIT comprises two SHOs, including Inspector Ranjodh Singh of PS 39 and Inspector Amanjot Singh of PS 36, and two sub inspectors. In a related development, probe officer ASP (South) Shruti Arora informed the crime branch officials about the suspected involvement of two personnel from the branch in the extortion and corruption case. Sources said that though the SIT was constituted, members are yet to assign tasks in this case.

Suresh Kumar, a liquor contractor, had lodged an FIR alleging that personnel of the Crime Branch took Rs 96,000 for his eight liquor vends in the city, on November 29. The FIR was registered at Sector 39 police station.

A separate complaint against two other crime branch personnel, alleging extortion on their part, was also received. The fresh complaint was filed by a resident of Barwala, who was recently apprehended with spurious desi ghee in Chandigarh. The Barwala resident was later handed over to the health department personnel. He was apprehended by the crime branch personnel. The complaint was marked to SP (Traffic) Ketan Bansal for a detailed enquiry.

Sources in the police headquarters, Sector 9, informed that counter narratives about the FIR are coming out from within the department. The credentials of the complainant are yet to be verified. A section of police officers is also surprised over the slow process of investigation in the serious nature of the case. “Last year, a corruption case against some policemen posted at PS Maloya was registered by the Chandigarh police. Suspected officers were immediately suspended and sent to police lines-26,” said a source privy to these developments.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd