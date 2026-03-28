Prevention is soul of endocrinology; lifestyle the first prescription: PGI Director

The Department of Endocrinology at PGIMER on Saturday inaugurated the prestigious two-day third Rastogi–Dash Clinical Case Conference, themed on Gastro-Entero-Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumours (GEP-NETs). The conference brings together eminent national and international experts, distinguished alumni, and faculty, to deliberate on complex clinical cases and emerging advances in endocrinology.

Professor Vivek Lal, director, PGIMER, underscored the clinical rigour of earlier times, where he noted that each patient was once treated as a complete academic exercise, fostering deep diagnostic insight and critical thinking. Emphasising contemporary relevance, he stated that while advanced investigations define modern endocrinology, “prevention remains its soul”, particularly in addressing the escalating burden of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes.

Drawing from personal experience, Lal highlighted the transformative potential of lifestyle modification in disease reversal and strongly advocated preventive healthcare and physical fitness as foundational to medical practice.

Paying tributes to legendary Professor R J Dash and Dr Gopal Krishan Rastogi, Lal described them as visionary who laid the foundation of endocrinology at PGIMER.

The PGIMER director also commended the Department of Endocrinology for its exemplary service delivery despite managing a disproportionately high load of complex cases

Prof Sanjay Bhadada, head, Department of Endocrinology, underlined that this year’s theme on Gastro-Entero-Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumours (GEP-NETs) reflects the growing clinical complexity and diagnostic challenges in the field and real-world clinical practice.

Highlighting the department’s growing academic and research excellence, he noted that PGIMER received a Rs 200-crore extramural grant last year for research initiatives, of which Rs 50 crore has been brought by the Department of Endocrinology — underscoring its leadership in cutting-edge endocrine research.

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Reaffirming the department’s commitment to excellence, Bhadada emphasised the importance of continuous learning, collaboration, and innovation in addressing the rising burden of endocrine disorders, while carrying forward the legacy of the institute’s founding stalwarts.

Diabetes, long considered a disease of middle and older age, is increasingly being diagnosed among younger individuals in Chandigarh, raising serious public health concerns. Recent observations from PGI indicate a worrying shift, with even teenagers now being affected by Type 2 diabetes — traditionally associated with adults.

According to data shared by Prof J S Thakur from the School of Public Health at PGIMER, around 20 cases of diabetes have been diagnosed in individuals aged 18 years or younger over the past one and a half years. Of these, 14 were male and six female patients. Additionally, eight cases have been reported in the 19–44 age group, which experts note is also relatively young for such diagnoses.