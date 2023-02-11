scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
President’s Colour for Haryana Police

The ceremony for the presentation of President's Colour award to Haryana Police will be held on February 14 at Haryana Police Academy, Madhuban, Karnal.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be the chief guest along with the CM Manohar Lal Khattar and state's home minister Anil Vij. (Express Photo)
Haryana police will get the President’s Colour Award in recognition of its outstanding service to the nation.

A police spokesperson said, “This is a moment of pride for the people of Haryana and the entire nation. The ceremonial function will witness a grand celebration for the achievements of Haryana Police, and will also feature a ceremonial parade in which the personnel of the Police force will march in formation, displaying their flag and showcasing the skills and discipline.”

First published on: 11-02-2023 at 05:19 IST
