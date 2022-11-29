scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022

President Murmu on two-day visit to Haryana from today

The president will grace the International Gita Seminar in Kurukshetra on Tuesday.

President Draupadi Murmu. (Source: Twitter/Rashtrapatibhvn)

President Droupadi Murmu will be on a two-day visit to Haryana from November 29, the Rashtrapati Bhavan in a statement Monday said.

The president will grace the International Gita Seminar in Kurukshetra on Tuesday. On the occasion, she will also virtually launch the Mukhyamantri Swasthya Sarvekshan Yojana, the Haryana e-ticketing projects for all public road transport facilities and lay the foundation stone for a medical college in Sirsa, to be built at an estimated cost of Rs 950 crore.

The president will address the 18th convocation of NIT Kurukshetra.

In the evening, she will attend a civic reception at Haryana Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh to be hosted in her honour by the state government.

On November 30, President Murmu will interact with ASHA workers, women wrestlers, Olympians, other sportspersons as well as girl students, before returning to Delhi, .

As per the state governmnet, the 539-bed medical college in Sirsa will come up on 22 acres. The college will have 100 MBBS seats. The college will provide accommodation to 500 students (300 for boys and 200 for girls) and 100 interns. An spokesperson said that the medical college and hospital would provide services to Punjab and Rajasthan too. The spokesperson said that after one medical college is opened in each district, the number of MBBS seats is likely to cross 3000-mark.

First published on: 29-11-2022 at 07:49:36 am
