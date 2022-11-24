President Murmu to launch Haryana’s Mukhyamantri Swasthya Survekshan Yojana on Nov 29

In another “health gift” to the people of Haryana, President Droupadi Murmu will launch Mukhyamantri Swasthya Survekshan Yojana in Kurukshetra on November 29 under which a health survey of more than 1.60 crore people of the state will be conducted.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday had launched the ‘CHIRAYU Haryana’ (comprehensive health insurance of antyodaya units) scheme, aimed to expand the Ayushman Bharat benefits to around 29 lakh beneficiaries having an annual income of Rs 1.8 lakh. He said the beneficiaries will get free medical facilities up to Rs 5 lakh and the treatment cost will be borne by the state government.

In a meeting on Thursday, the CM said that the work of making the CHIRAYU Haryana Yojana cards should be expedited so that people can avail of the scheme benefits at the earliest. Khattar directed the officers to ensure that 10 lakh golden cards – to be given under this scheme – are distributed at the village and ward-level on December 5.

Set up call centres at village-level

The CM said that for the convenience of the general public, call centres should be set up at the village-level so that any queries related to this scheme can be resolved easily.

Registration for CHIRAYU yojana and health cards is being made free of cost. However, complaints are being received regarding charging of some fee for making these cards, and therefore the officers concerned should take immediate cognisance of such complaints and take strict action against people involved in it, said Khattar.

Health infra will be further strengthened

The CM said that health infrastructure will be further strengthened at government medical centres across the state. All necessary formalities are being completed for this. Along with setting up laboratories, appointing doctors and specialists at civil hospitals, work should be done expeditiously towards providing ICU facilities, directed the CM.

Evaluation of CHIRAYU scheme

The CM said that a third party administrator should be involved in the evaluation of the CHIRAYU scheme from time to time and share the actual report with the government. The finalisation of this third party administrator should be done in the coming week.