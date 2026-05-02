President Murmu visits Army Training Command, exhorts operational preparedness

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Before leaving for Delhi, President Droupadi Murmu on Friday exhorted the Army Training Command (ARTRAC) to continue to work with fervour to enhance the operational preparedness of the Indian Army. The President visited the ARTRAC headquarters before winding up her five-day visit to Himachal Pradesh.
Murmu was received at ARTRAC headquarters by Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta and Lieutenant General Devendra Sharma, GOC-in-C, ARTRAC.
The President was briefed by the GOC-in-C on evolution of ARTRAC, the stellar role of ARTRAC in providing quality training to Indian Army personnel to enhance operational efficiency as well as on salient initiatives of ARTRAC.
Elaborating on the novel initiatives of ARTRAC, the GOC-in-C brought out the impetus provided towards drone training, steps taken to absorb niche technologies, introduction of the concept of ‘Red Teaming’ and initiatives towards digitisation and automation in the Indian Army, the ministry said in a statement.
The President acknowledged the fact that ARTRAC has an all-encompassing role of designing concepts of warfare, resource development for the Indian Army and widespread engagements with friendly foreign countries and sister Services, it said.
The Rashtrapati Bhavan in posted on X, “President Droupadi Murmu visited the Army Training Command, Shimla which is among the Indian Army’s premier institutions for training and leadership development. The President appreciated the significant role of the Army Training Command in fostering innovation and strengthening institutional training and thereby, shaping future-ready leaders.”
The ministry in its statement also said the command is a critical gear in the path to military glory, Atmanirbharta and Viksit Bharat. The ARTRAC, through its 32 premier training establishments, vitalises the domain of professionalism in the Indian Army, which gives it a unique perspective into the art and science of warfighting.
Later President Murmu was accorded a warm sendoff at Annandale Helipad in Shimla. The Governor, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister Anirudh Singh, Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta, DGP Ashok Tiwari and other officers were also present.
Although as per the earlier program, the President was scheduled to leave Shimla on May 2 but the program changed due to certain reasons including the weather conditions.
Senior officers said many of the President’s scheduled visits including at Atal Tunnel were not materialised due to the weather’s changing pattern. President Murmu arrived in Shimla on April 28.
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