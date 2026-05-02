President Murmu visits Army Training Command, exhorts operational preparedness

President Droupadi Murmu during her visit to Army Training Command (ARTRAC) Headquarter, in Shimla on Friday. Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta also present. (Governor House HP/ANI Photo)

Before leaving for Delhi, President Droupadi Murmu on Friday exhorted the Army Training Command (ARTRAC) to continue to work with fervour to enhance the operational preparedness of the Indian Army. The President visited the ARTRAC headquarters before winding up her five-day visit to Himachal Pradesh.

Murmu was received at ARTRAC headquarters by Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta and Lieutenant General Devendra Sharma, GOC-in-C, ARTRAC.

The President was briefed by the GOC-in-C on evolution of ARTRAC, the stellar role of ARTRAC in providing quality training to Indian Army personnel to enhance operational efficiency as well as on salient initiatives of ARTRAC.