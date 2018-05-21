Preservation in mind, Department of Forests and Wildlife identifies 31 ‘heritage’ trees across city

A Peepal tree at Sukhna Lake. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh) A Peepal tree at Sukhna Lake. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh)

With an aim to preserve ‘heritage trees’, the Department of Forests and Wildlife has identified 31 such trees in the city, some of which are even 300-year-old. In this effort a survey was conducted by a team of the department in collaboration with an NGO Yuvsatta.

Claiming that these indigenous trees have been determined with a formula, a senior official of the department said,”One feet of the diameter is equal to 50 years. Also at most of the places, like where trees are situated near temple premises, the history of that particular land which was once a village when this entire area was the state of Punjab is also specified,” he said.

Of the 31, 15 are Peepal,11 Banyan, four Mango while one is Earpod tree. Conservator Forests, TC Nautiyal said that even as they have identified the heritage trees, a public notice has been released wherein residents have been asked to convey to them if they feel any tree in their locality holds a heritage value.

Behind the college of architectural building at PEC campus is a 350-year-old Banyan tree, which was planted when this area was once called Shehzadpur village.The height of the tree is approximately 80 feet and the diameter of the trunk is about 7.6 feet.

The report compiled by the forest department says, “The tree is frequented by devotees and adorned by large brass bells, idols of God and red scarfs which is required to be regulated to avoid any damage to the tree.” Also, the Bargad at the historic Gurdwara Shahpur is 300-year-old. “The historic gurdwara and Kheda village existed here since the inception of the village some 350 years back. The same was upgraded in 1946. A marbled Chauntra is built around the tree, wherein one side is a building and other is an open space,” the report states.

A grand Peepal tree, which is said to be 250-year-old, is situated in Sector 9B, which was once Kalibard village. It is 70-feet high and at present falls in the jurisdiction of Carmel Convent school. As per the survey, a huge Peepal tree at the Basanti Devi Sheetla Mata temple in Sector 24B is about 200-year-old. The place where the tree was planted was located in Kailad village once. This tree is right at the entrance of the temple with 27 huge branches emanating from the trunk and distribute uniformly in all directions. The height of this tree is about 50 feet while diameter is around 6.4 feet.

The report also states that Sector 28 once was the village of Gurdaspur where a 200-year-old Banyan tree is located and now falls within the boundary of the Government Model School, Sector 28C. In Sector 35-A, opposite the Sector 35-D market place, is a huge mango tree which is over 100-years-old . The height of the tree is 60-feet and it has a wide trunk with thick branches extending like huge arms to all sides.

Dadu Majra is also adorned by a majestic Banyan tree which is said to be 300-years-old. The height of the tree is 60-feet and the grand Peepal tree on the walkway of Sukhna lake is said to be 150-year-old with a height is 75-feet .

