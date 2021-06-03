Preneet reminds Sidhu of MLA’s job; his wife hits back at MP: ‘don’t bother’

Amid a war of words between CM Amarinder Singh and his former Cabinet colleague Navjot Singh Sidhu, CM’s wife and Patiala MP Preneet Kaur on Wednesday advised Sidhu to concentrate on his constituency and help people during the pandemic.

“He should pay attention to the people of his Assembly segment and ensure that people are safe in this pandemic,” said the Patiala MP after her meeting with the three-member panel of Congress led by Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.

She added, “If Sidhu has any grouse then he can sort these out with the CM or he can go to the high command.”

Preneet said she hoped after the high command’s initiative to set up a panel, everything in Congress will be sorted.

Preneet has been upset with Sidhu shifting base to Patiala, the pocket borough of the Chief Minister and his family. Preneet is an MP from Patiala, while Amarinder is an MLA from Patiala (Urban). Sidhu, an MLA from Amritsar (East), has lately shifted base to Patiala and is operating from his residence there.

In response to Preneet’s advice, Sidhu’s wife, Dr Navjot Kaur retorted in a tweet: “While Covid was devastating people, you were not in Patiala for almost a year but in your farms. Don’t bother about Amritsar East, it’s being handled very efficiently. He will not leave his people in lurch. He used his savings to provide ration to his people.”

In another tweet, she said: “Few months taken for recuperating from a life-threatening illness in his parental house should not disturb you. Welcome to check his medical reports.”

Besides Preneet, several first time-MLAs, appeared before the panel and are learnt to have listed the problems that ailed the party. The one-on-one meetings went on till late in the evening.

Amarinder’s bete noire and Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa and his aide, Shamsher Singh Dullo, also met the panel. Another MLA Surjit Dhiman also appeared before the panel. Besides MPs, Cabinet ministers including Balbir Sidhu and Vijay Inder Singla also met the panel. Both are considered close to the Chief Minister.