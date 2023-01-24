Premature release uncertain but hoardings ‘welcoming back’ Navjot Singh Sidhu already dot Ludhiana

Although the premature release of Congress leader and former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu from the Patiala jail is uncertain, large hoardings “welcoming back” the former Punjab Congress chief have already mushroomed in Ludhiana city.

On Tuesday, hoardings describing Sidhu as “Punjab, Punjabi atey Punjabiyat da raakha’ (Saviour of Punjab, Punjabi, and Punjabiyat)” were put up at prominent locations along Ferozepur Road.

The hoardings, which also carried the image of Navjot Singh Sidhu’s media advisor Surinder Dalla, have “coming soon” written on them.

While earlier it was speculated that Navjot Singh Sidhu might walk out of jail on January 26 after the jails department had recommended his premature release on the basis of good conduct, the file has reportedly not been cleared by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Dalla, however, said that even if Navjot Singh Sidhu is not released on January 26, the “wait is still not very long”.

“He has already completed eight months of his one-year imprisonment. Soon he will be back on the political scene and all his followers are eagerly awaiting his release. It’s just a matter of time now. So we have already started preparations for his welcome. Hoardings will be put across Ludhiana, Amritsar, and Patiala to welcome him back,” said Dalla.

Navjot Singh Sidhu is currently serving a one-year term in a 1988 road rage case. He was sent to jail on May 20, 2022, after he surrendered before a local court following a Supreme Court order.

Advertisement

His wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu recently participated in Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.