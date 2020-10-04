Preliminary data of PGI’s Sero Survey finds 7.6% in Chandigarh exposed to Covid-19

In another batch, 59 volunteers with the Oxford vaccine trial along with seven healthcare workers (non-Covid), which is 66 participants, who were healthy and never encountered any symptoms of Covid-19, were tested for IgG antibodies. (Representational)

The preliminary data of the Sero Survey conducted by PGIMER, to detect the prevalence of Covid-19 in Chandigarh, has shown that 7.6 per cent of the tested samples had antibodies against the virus. Briefing about the Sero Survey, PGIMER Director Professor Jagat Ram said, “We are at a very preliminary stage of the study which is aimed at identifying the sero prevalence of Covid-19 at the community level and monitoring the transmission trends. It is too premature to say anything conclusively. The study is ongoing to collate more evidence to reach a definite result on the subject.”

Professor Mini P Singh of the institution’s Department of Virology, who is spearheading the study, shared, “PGIMER’s Department of Virology conducted the test on 80 Covid-19 recovered patients, comprising participants who had donated plasma and also the healthcare workers of the institute. Out of the 80 tested, 66 which is 82.5 per cent were found to have IgG antibodies, meaning thereby, that they developed antibodies post their recovery from Covid-19.”

In another batch, 59 volunteers with the Oxford vaccine trial along with seven healthcare workers (non-Covid), which is 66 participants, who were healthy and never encountered any symptoms of Covid-19, were tested for IgG antibodies. Out of the 66 tested, five which is 7.6 per cent were found positive for IgG antibodies test, clearly indicating that they had caught the Covid-19 infection but were asymptomatic and hence, had developed antibodies, added Professor Singh. “This data shows that a majority of Covid-19 recovered people developed antibodies. However, among the healthy population, seropositivity was found to be only 7.6 per cent, implying that most of the Tricity population has still not been exposed to the virus. It is very preliminary data and larger systematic studies are on the way,” she concluded.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.