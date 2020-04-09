Pregnant woman evacuated in cart, gives birth to baby girl

On Wednesday afternoon, 71-year-old Shiv Charan was brought till the barricade in a cart with the severe fever, chest pain and cough. On Wednesday afternoon, 71-year-old Shiv Charan was brought till the barricade in a cart with the severe fever, chest pain and cough.

The life of hundreds of residents of the densely populated Faida village near Sector 47, which was sealed and cordoned off last week, has changed completely.

The residents, specially labourers and daily wagers are completely dependent on the police and doctors sitting across barriers at entry points. Even ailing persons, pregnant women are being brought to the barricade in carts and later being shifted to hospitals in police vehicles, ambulances.

On Tuesday night, Archna Devi, was brought up to the barricade in a cart by her husband, Sonu, and was then moved to Civil Hospital, Sector 45, in a police Gypsy, where she gave birth to a baby girl on Wednesday morning.

“I had never thought in my life that my second baby would come into the world in such circumstances. No one was allowed to step out from their house as a strict curfew was imposed in our village. My husband brought me till the barricade in a cart and subsequently, a police Gypsy rushed me to the Sector 45 hospital. It was around 11.45pm,” said Archna.

On Wednesday afternoon, 71-year-old Shiv Charan was brought till the barricade in a cart with the severe fever, chest pain and cough. Medical staff members sitting across the barricade examined him and referred him to the Sector 45 hospital in the ambulance. Raj Kashyap, a relative of Shiv Charan, said, “Shiv Charan was feeling uncomfortable for the last three days. Today afternoon, his condition was unbearable. He has referred to the nearby Sector 45 hospital. We are daily wagers. Now we cannot go out of the village. We have not been informed about when the barricades will be removed.”

Faida was sealed after 40 residents of the village came in contact with a COVID-19 patient from Sector 30.

