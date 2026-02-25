‘As a precautionary measure’: After IDFC First Bank fraud, UT’s admn’s departments asked to reconcile accounts with pvt banks

As a safeguard, the Finance Department has issued an advisory directing all Chandigarh Administration departments to promptly reconcile their accounts maintained with the two banks and report any discrepancies without delay. (File photo)

In the wake of allegations of Rs 590-crore financial fraud from the Haryana government accounts in IDFC First Bank, the Chandigarh Administration’s Finance Department has instructed all departments to immediately reconcile their accounts held with certain private banks as a precautionary measure.

The development follows claims by the Haryana government’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) that some bank accounts linked to the Chandigarh Administration may have been fraudulently accessed at two private lenders — IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank. The alleged scam involves unauthorised transactions and suspected forgery in accounts maintained by various Haryana government departments. The investigation has been handed over to Haryana’s ACB, which has already arrested four persons in connection with the case.