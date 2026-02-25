‘As a precautionary measure’: After IDFC First Bank fraud, UT’s admn’s departments asked to reconcile accounts with pvt banks

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
In the wake of allegations of Rs 590-crore financial fraud from the Haryana government accounts in IDFC First Bank, the Chandigarh Administration’s Finance Department has instructed all departments to immediately reconcile their accounts held with certain private banks as a precautionary measure.
The development follows claims by the Haryana government’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) that some bank accounts linked to the Chandigarh Administration may have been fraudulently accessed at two private lenders — IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank. The alleged scam involves unauthorised transactions and suspected forgery in accounts maintained by various Haryana government departments. The investigation has been handed over to Haryana’s ACB, which has already arrested four persons in connection with the case.
UT Finance Secretary Diprava Lakra said a review meeting was held on Tuesday with officials of both banks to assess the situation and verify whether any funds belonging to the UT Administration were affected.
According to Lakra, bank representatives assured the administration that its funds remain secure. They also conveyed that, if any irregularity is detected, the amount would be refunded along with applicable interest.
As a safeguard, the Finance Department has issued an advisory directing all Chandigarh Administration departments to promptly reconcile their accounts maintained with the two banks and report any discrepancies without delay. Officials have also begun compiling data on the total funds currently deposited by various departments in these institutions.
Sources said the administration is treating the matter seriously despite assurances from the banks, given the scale of the alleged fraud involving Haryana government funds. The reconciliation exercise is expected to help authorities verify account balances and detect any irregularities at an early stage.
