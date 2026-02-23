Attempt to kidnap pre-nursery student foiled by school staff

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Panic gripped Shalimar Enclave in Dhakoli, Mohali on Saturday after two unidentified men allegedly attempted to take away a pre-nursery student from a private school. The incident was averted due to the vigilance and prompt response of the school staff.
The child’s father told The Indian Express that the two men arrived at the gate of school around noon and told the attendant that they were the boy’s uncles and had been sent by his mother to take him home. Citing school policy, the gate attendant refused to hand over the child without prior parental authorisation or notification.
Despite this, the suspects allegedly forced the gate open and entered the premises. The class teacher immediately intervened. The men repeated their claims that they were relatives sent to pick up the child.
School principal Preeti Gupta stated that the teacher made it clear that whenever a relative is authorised to pick up a student, prior telephonic confirmation from the parents is mandatory. “As no such call had been received, the child could not be handed over,” she said.
The teacher also informed them that she would contact the child’s family immediately. Reportedly, as soon as an attempt was made to call the parents, the two men panicked and fled the spot.
Following the incident, the child’s parents have kept him home for the past two days out of fear. The father alleged that he submitted a written complaint to the police, but no concrete action has been taken so far. He further claimed that CCTV footage clearly captured images of the two suspects, who are believed to be residents of Ganesh Vihar.
The incident has triggered concern and anger among parents in the area. Many said that had the school staff not acted promptly, a serious crime could have occurred.
SHO Dhakoli, Simarjeet Singh, said, “We have received the complaint, and a thorough investigation is currently underway. Further action will be taken based on the facts that emerge during the inquiry.”
