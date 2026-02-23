Attempt to kidnap pre-nursery student foiled by school staff

Panic gripped Shalimar Enclave in Dhakoli, Mohali on Saturday after two unidentified men allegedly attempted to take away a pre-nursery student from a private school. The incident was averted due to the vigilance and prompt response of the school staff.

The child’s father told The Indian Express that the two men arrived at the gate of school around noon and told the attendant that they were the boy’s uncles and had been sent by his mother to take him home. Citing school policy, the gate attendant refused to hand over the child without prior parental authorisation or notification.

Despite this, the suspects allegedly forced the gate open and entered the premises. The class teacher immediately intervened. The men repeated their claims that they were relatives sent to pick up the child.