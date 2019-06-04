Pre-monsoon rain normal in Punjab, Haryana, thanks to Western Disturbances

Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh have witnessed normal rain during the pre-monsoon period this year thanks to Western Disturbances bringing enough rainfall. Pre-monsoon period starts from March 1 and ends on May 31.

Data from the Met Department’s Chandigarh Office showed that Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh have recorded 55.2 mm, 36.9 mm and 80 mm rainfall against the normal 55.1 mm, 38.8 mm and 81.2 mm, respectively which is considered as normal rain.

This while around 25 per cent less pre-monsoon rain than normal was recorded across the country. According to the Skymet Weather, the country recorded 99 mm of rainfall against the normal average 131.5 mm during the pre-monsoon period.

Out of 43 districts of both states, including 22 of Punjab and 21 of Haryana, 18 districts have recorded surplus rain, 11 districts have recorded normal and remaining 14 district recorded deficit rain, but overall rain of both the states is almost normal.

Mukhtar topped the pre-monsoon rain chart in Punjab with 147 per cent surplus rain at 95.8 mm against the normal 38.8 mm and Faridkot district was second with 134 per cent surplus rain in this period at 88.4 mm against the normal 37.8 mm.

Apart from this, Mansa, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ferozpur and Bathinda districts too recorded, 44 per cent, 31 per cent, 27 per cent and 26 per cent surplus rains. The other districts with surplus rains are Tarn Taran, Sangrur, Patiala, Ludhiana and Kapurthala.

Among the remaining districts, Ropar, Nawanshahr, Moga and Barnala got close to normal rainfall, while Jalandhar, SAS Nagar, Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Hoshiarpur districts got deficit rain between – 28 per cent to – 44 per cent.

In Haryana, where there are 21 districts, eight district have marginally less rain, while seven districts have recorded surplus rain with Kaithal and Sirsa districts on the top where 61 per cent and 57 per cent surplus rain was recorded, respectively. Apart from this Hisar, Kurukshetra, Palwal, Bhiwani and Ambala too received surplus rain.

Panipat and Fetahabad got the lowest rain with – 61 per cent rain in each district. Panchkula (- 48 per cent), Jind (- 45 per cent), Jhajjar (- 35 per cent), MahendraGarh (-39%), Sonepat (-29%), Rewari (-23%) got deficit rain between.

“This year we received 23 WDs since March to May including 10 WDs in March, 9 in April and four in May month which kept Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh’s rainfall at the normal level,” said Director, Met Department, Chandigarh, Surinder Pal, adding that in the previous years not even half of these WDs used to come during this season.

Last year, Punjab and Haryana had recorded 25 mm and 21 mm rain fall, respectively, which was around 55 per cent and 35 per cent less than the normal.

Director, Punjab Agriculture, Dr Sutantar Kumar Airy, said that it is a good news for Punjab where ground water is already over exploited as normal rain prevents extraction of ground water for irrigation. “It is good for both paddy growing states that need good rains for water table rechrging purpose too,” he said.