Pre-budget meeting Uplifting last-mile citizen will be focus of state budget, says Khattar

Two weeks before the beginning of Haryana Vidhan Sabha’s budget session on February 20, CM Manohar Lal Khattar chaired the pre-budget consultation meeting on Tuesday with his Cabinet colleagues, administrative wing and sought their suggestions.

Khattar, who also holds the finance portfolio, said it will be “Amrit Kaal’s first budget in the state on the lines of Centre”.

Khattar said, “We aim to present a budget that ensures holistic development in the state while ensuring everyone’s participation. Focus will be on the economic and social upliftment of Antyodaya, farmers, labourers, promotion of industries, and health services. This budget will be for the welfare of every class and section.

Haryana will ensure its contribution to achieving PM Narendra Modi’s vision to make India a $5 trillion economy and global powerhouse. For this, there is a need to increase growth in every sector, with special emphasis on further expanding Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.”

He added that the state will pay special attention to implementing all new schemes that have been included in the Centre’s budget. “In the state’s budget, special emphasis will be laid on the upliftment of last-mile citizen, along with education, health, employment, and women welfare and empowerment. Special attention will also be given to setting up new industries to further boost the employment graph in the state,” the CM said, adding that work will be expedited on projects related to optimum distribution and usage of available water and micro-irrigation will be promoted.

While interacting with the media, Khattar said, “Haryana should get maximum benefits from the important projects announced in the recently presented Union Budget. Funding for two projects of RRTS has been announced in the Union Budget, of which a benefit of Rs 3600 crore will be in Haryana’s kitty. Similarly, setting up of Nursing College with every Medical College was also discussed in the meeting”.