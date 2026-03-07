Prayer meeting for former CJ of Punjab and Haryana HC to be held tomorrow

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A prayer meeting for former chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Justice Vijender Jain, will be held on March 9, 2026, from 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm at Dr Ambedkar International Centre, Bhim Hall, 15 Janpath, New Delhi.
Justice Jain had passed away on February 27, 2026, bringing an end to a distinguished career spanning decades in the judiciary and public service. He was 79.
Justice Jain had also served as the acting chief justice of the Delhi High Court and was widely respected for his contributions to constitutional law, environmental jurisprudence and public interest litigation.
Born on August 2, 1946, Justice Jain completed BCom (Hons), MA, and LLB, and enrolled as an advocate on July 25, 1969. He practised in the Supreme Court of India and various High Courts, primarily the Delhi High Court, handling civil, constitutional, taxation and company matters. He was designated Senior Advocate by the Delhi High Court in May 1990 and was appointed a permanent judge of the Delhi High Court on December 24, 1992.
During his judicial career, Justice Jain delivered several landmark judgments, including rulings related to privacy in the Phoolan Devi case, the doctrine of collective responsibility of ministers, and judicial review in defence matters. He also played a key role in strengthening public interest litigation as a tool to protect environmental and public interests, including directions for cleaning the Yamuna river, action against unauthorised constructions in Delhi and initiatives concerning education, healthcare access and rights of persons with disabilities.
Justice Jain assumed office as chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on November 28, 2006, and remained in the position until his retirement on August 2, 2008. During his tenure, he promoted the development of judicial infrastructure and initiated mobile courts to improve access to justice in remote areas.
He remained active in international legal forums and represented India in several global conferences on law and human rights. In December 2025, he was honoured with the International Jurists Award in Bangkok for his contributions to the legal field.
Justice Jain is survived by his son Rohit Jain and daughter-in-law Shalu Jain, daughter Sonika Jain, and grandchildren Ananya Jain and Rishabh Jain.
