Prayer meeting for former CJ of Punjab and Haryana HC to be held tomorrow

A prayer meeting for former chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Justice Vijender Jain, will be held on March 9, 2026, from 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm at Dr Ambedkar International Centre, Bhim Hall, 15 Janpath, New Delhi.

Justice Jain had passed away on February 27, 2026, bringing an end to a distinguished career spanning decades in the judiciary and public service. He was 79.

Justice Jain had also served as the acting chief justice of the Delhi High Court and was widely respected for his contributions to constitutional law, environmental jurisprudence and public interest litigation.

Born on August 2, 1946, Justice Jain completed BCom (Hons), MA, and LLB, and enrolled as an advocate on July 25, 1969. He practised in the Supreme Court of India and various High Courts, primarily the Delhi High Court, handling civil, constitutional, taxation and company matters. He was designated Senior Advocate by the Delhi High Court in May 1990 and was appointed a permanent judge of the Delhi High Court on December 24, 1992.

During his judicial career, Justice Jain delivered several landmark judgments, including rulings related to privacy in the Phoolan Devi case, the doctrine of collective responsibility of ministers, and judicial review in defence matters. He also played a key role in strengthening public interest litigation as a tool to protect environmental and public interests, including directions for cleaning the Yamuna river, action against unauthorised constructions in Delhi and initiatives concerning education, healthcare access and rights of persons with disabilities.