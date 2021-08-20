Praveer Ranjan assumes charge as Chandigarh DGP

A 1993 BATCH IPS officer of AGMUT cadre, Praveer Ranjan assumed the charge of DGP (UT) at Police Headquarters in Sector 9 here on Thursday.

He took the charge in the presence of his predecessor Sanjay Baniwal, a 1989 batch IPS officer, who served in Chandigarh on a deputation of three years. Baniwal was given a farewell parade at Police Lines in Sector 26 Thursday, while Praveer Ranjan will be given a welcome parade on Friday.

As the new DGP Praveer Ranjan assumed charge, there are a lot of challenges ahead of him, ranging from settling down various internal departmental issues and law and order situation, particularly related to the ongoing farmers’ stir in the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana, especially amid the upcoming legislative elections in the two states.

Sources said, “Being a capital of two states, Chandigarh is always prone to interstate protests. The volume of protests has already increased against the three agriculture laws. As the polls are approaching in the two states, the protests are further likely to rise at the border of Chandigarh.”

Notably, at least twice the protesters from the neighbouring states managed to breach the security cover and cross the UT borders despite the heavy presence of police personnel.

In a recent incident, protesters attacked some senior BJP leaders as they were returning from a public function. Furthermore, a strong voice is being raised by various resident welfare associations and senior citizen forums to again strengthen the beat system and resume face-to-face interaction with the senior citizens. The cases of vehicle theft, snatching and house burglary along with other petty crimes have also been on the rise in the city.

Moreover, the recent division of the Chandigarh Police lines in Sector 26 in two parts- District Police Lines and Provisioning of

Logistics and Welfare Centre (PLWC)- has become a bone of contention among the UT police personnel. A few police officers have also expressed resentment over the decision to divide the police lines.