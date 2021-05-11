Prashant Kishor’s future in Punjab uncertain

Even as party leaders expect Kishor to devise a strategy to tackle government’s critics, sources said the Amarinder camp is already preparing to take on the dissenting MLAs.

AMID turmoil in Punjab Congress over the probe into the post-sacrilege firing case, uncertainty surrounds the role of political strategist Prashant Kishor, who is principal advisor to the Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

While Kishor had made it clear after West Bengal polls that he plans to hang his boots as a political strategist, Punjab government’s power corridors are abuzz that he may not continue even in the advisory role.

Sources in the government said that with his appointment as an advisor challenged in the Supreme Court recently and the apex court issuing a notice to the state government, Kishor’s likelihood of continuing was bleak.

A source close to the CM said that Kishor was telling a few leaders in the party that he was not “interested” though there has not been any final word from him on the issue. Kishor was not available for comments.

“The CM is now facing heat from his own MLAs. The situation is not good. It appears that Kishor would not like to be seen as a part of the government that is facing a revolt,” a leader said.

He added that if Kishor moves out, it would be a reflection on the government.

“If any political party has him on its side, a perception is created that the party is in good stead. If he steps away at this juncture then the government’s perception, which is already not good, will go notches down,” the leader added.

Even as party leaders expect Kishor to devise a strategy to tackle government’s critics, sources said the Amarinder camp is already preparing to take on the dissenting MLAs.

While the group opposed to the CM claims that they have the support of 40 MLAs, the government is learnt to have prepared dossiers on a number of MLAs, who are engaged in sand mining and other activities openly or slyly.

The CM’s camp is also hinting at Cabinet reshuffle with sources claiming that he would soon fill up the vacancy of Sidhu after all doors to rapprochement were shut. This is not for the first time that the CM’s circle is abuzz with the probability of a Cabinet reshuffle.