Prashant Kishor takes over, gets down to captaining Amarinder poll team

On a day Chief Minister Amarinder Singh met his bete noire Navjot Singh Sidhu, the CM’s Principal Adviser Prashant Kishor kickstarted his work on Wednesday.

Kishor was in a three-hour-long meeting with the CM, Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan and all top officials from the Chief Minister’s office.

He would be operating from the Chief Minister’s official residence in Sector 2. He will be in the city for two days.

Sources said that as a part of the strategy to see if all the promises of the Congress government are fulfilled before the state goes to elections, all departmental secretaries are being asked to submit their responses to a set of 10 points within next seven days.

“The set of points revolve basically around what all they have done in the last four years but more importantly what they could do in next six months,” said a source privy to the meeting.

He added that Kishor and the government will work in tandem to see that the promises made in the manifesto are met, “There is one year left. The focus is going to be on making every effort to fulfil all promises.” the source said.

The secretaries will be preparing the set of points in the coming days. The big-ticket promises of the Congress included farm debt waiver, employment to at least one person in each family, non- employment allowance, and enhancing the old age pension. While the government was able to roll out some debt waiver, it finds itself on the defensive as the entire debt could not be waived off. When Amarinder was in the process of appointing Kishor, the political leadership was opposing the appointment privately on the plea that he made the Congress promise moon to the people and the government was not able to fulfil those promises due to financial constraints.

The government has tried to fulfil more promises like enhancing the old age pension, but it is on the defensive on the issue of employment for every family. The government has, however, decided to hold a massive recruitment drive in the last year of its rule.

Sources said while Kishor will remain busy with West Bengal polls in the coming days, he would keep frequenting Chandigarh to set the ball rolling.