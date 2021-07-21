Prakash Purb of Guru Teg Bahadur: SGPC to hold events put on hold amid 2nd Covid wave

THE EXECUTIVE committee of the SGPC Tuesday decided to organise the Gurmat Samagams (religious congregations) dedicated to the 400th Prakash Purb (birth anniversary) of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji.

The events would be organised in Punjab as well as other states of the country and a main event will also be organised, the Sikh body decided.

The functions were earlier postponed in view of the rampaging second Covid-19 wave.

SGPC chief Bibi Jagir Kaur said that due to Covid-19 pandemic the events related to 400th Prakash Purb of the ninth Guru were conducted with limitations and it has been decided that if the situation proves to be favourable the postponed events will be organised again.

She added: “So far, the SGPC has spent about Rs 1.75 crore under its services to save people from Covid-19 pandemic. These services will continue and every arrangement will be made as per the requirement.”

Talking about the aid provided to families of the farmers who died during the ongoing stir against the farm laws, Bibi Jagir Kaur said, “The SGPC has so far provided aid of nearly Rs 3 crore to the families of the farmers who got martyred during the Kisan Andolan and to those who got injured in accidents while participating in protests.”

Regarding the old building structures found during the excavation for a new jora ghar, she said, “A team from the Archaeological Department today visited the site and if it is related to the Sikh history, it will be preserved. This Galiara (corridor) was constructed by the then Central government after the 1984 military attack by acquiring and demolishing the houses and shops of people s. There should be no politics in this matter as the SGPC is acting cautiously as a responsible body.”